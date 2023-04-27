Video of Morgan Wallen 'Straining' Voice Goes Viral After Concert Backlash

Video footage of Morgan Wallen apparently struggling his way through a song has gone viral on TikTok, days after the country star sparked ire among fans by canceling a recent concert at the last minute.

Wallen, 29, was due to perform at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, on Sunday night, but pulled out after losing his voice. Fans were told of the cancellation just minutes before Wallen was set to walk out onstage.

As attendees waited in the stadium—where opening acts Hardy, Ernest and Nate Smith had already performed—a message appeared on the venue's giant screens, informing fans that the headliner would not be taking the stage.

"Ladies & Gentleman, unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight—therefore tonight's show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight's event will be available at point of purchase beginning tomorrow," the sign read.

Morgan Wallen is pictured performing at the Academy Of Country Music Honors on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Footage of the musician performing over the weekend has gone viral on TikTok, after he canceled one of his concerts at the last minute. Catherine Powell/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While the last-minute cancellation of the show sparked backlash among fans, one TikTok user has shared what they viewed to be evidence of Wallen's vocal issues.

In the footage, which the caption stated was taken from Wallen's Mississippi concert on Saturday, The Voice alum Wallen was seen performing his hit track "Last Night" for the dancing audience.

As he crouched at the front of the expansive stage, Wallen's voice sounded somewhat raspy while singing before the cheering crowd.

"Morgan's voice at the Saturday show," read text that was added to the seconds-long footage. "He was definitely straining. Leave the man alone!"

Further defending Wallen from the ongoing backlash, the TikTok user added in their caption that "you could [definitely] tell he was losing his voice."

After it was announced that Wallen's Sunday show—the fifth on his One Night at a Time World Tour—had been canceled, he posted an apology on Instagram stories.

"After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," he wrote. "I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to stage time, but my voice is shot and I'm unable to sing.

"All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could."

Wallen is no stranger to controversy. In 2021, a video leaked of him using a racial slur, which led to widespread backlash. Amid the furor, his music was removed from radio stations' playlists and the Academy of Country Music ruled that his recent album would be ineligible for any of its awards.

The beleaguered musician was also temporarily suspended by his record label Big Loud.

Wallen released an apology following the incident, acknowledging that he had used what he described as "unacceptable and inappropriate" language.

In October 2020, Wallen was dropped from a Saturday Night Live appearance in after attending a party with fans while ignoring COVID-19 public health restrictions. He was later allowed to perform in December of that year.

Also in 2020, the singer was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after he was kicked out of a bar in Nashville.

The next date on Wallen's tour is scheduled to take place on May 4 in Jacksonville, Florida.