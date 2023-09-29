Culture

Mr. T Sparks MAGA Fury After Getting COVID Shot: 'Pity the Fool'

By
Culture Maga Donald Trump Flu shot

Footage of Mr. T receiving a flu shot and COVID-19 booster jab has caused uproar online, with MAGA (Make American Great Again) supporters slamming the actor on social media.

On September 28, the 71-year-old A-Team star posted a clip of himself getting the shots to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

"Hey everybody, it's Mr T., I'm about to get my COVID vaccine booster shot," he says in the video, seemingly filmed in the waiting room at a medical facility.

"I'm in my Sketchers, yes," he continues, pointing at his red trainers. "I do everything in Sketchers. I get healthy in Sketchers."

Mr. T in 2018
Mr. T attends the Team USA Awards at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., on April 26, 2018. The "A-Team" star's promotion of the COVID-19 booster has angered MAGA supporters and anti-vaxxers. Larry French/Stringer/Getty Images Sport

"You heard me, get your vaccination booster," he says, before making a "grrrrr" sound and flexing his arm.

The clip then jumps to footage of him receiving the jab. As the medical professional injects the vaccine into his arm, Mr. T turns and smiles at the camera while nodding his head.

"I just got my Flu shot and COVID-19 Booster Vaccine!," he wrote alongside the video. "I feel great, thanks again to all the Doctors and Nurses on the front line! #stayinghealthy #IPityTheFool."

Since being shared, the post has received more than 2 million views, but Mr. T's promotion of vaccines does not seem to have gone down well with Donald Trump supporters and anti-vaxxers.

"OMG, @MrT has turned into a Covid Cult snowflake," commented MAGA fan Vince Langman.

"I pity the fool who trusts Big Pharma," said Keri Smith, referencing Mr T.'s character James "Clubber" Lang's catchphrase from the movie Rocky III.

"How much mercury and aluminum just went into your body? We need to start asking questions like these," said Cari Kelemen, who has a photo of Trump as her profile header image.

"I wonder how big the cheque was[?]," wrote English Gammon.

"Imagine having a career that has fallen so much that your claim to fame is now getting a vaccine booster lol," said @GayRepublicSwag.

"Dang man I've loved watching as I grew up. A very sad day for me," commented Jason Gallagher, who describes himself as "Ultra MAGA" in his bio.

Others praised Mr T.—born Laurence Tureaud in Chicago in 1952—for getting vaccinated, with Sarah O'Connell calling him "legendary."

"My heart swells three times its size with pride!" said Dr. Fill.

"It's very kind of you to thank the healthcare professionals. You have always been a class act," wrote Kimberly, while Zoey said: "We love you Mr. T!"

Mr T. isn't the only celebrity to receive backlash for posting about the COVID-19 vaccine. After becoming the face of Pfizer's latest ad campaign, Kansas Cheifs' tight end Travis Kelce was subject to trolling online, with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren chiming in.

"Is this what happens when you date Taylor Swift?" the 31-year-old posted to X, alongside a clip of the commercial. The Fox News contributor was referencing the football star's reported relationship with the singer who is an outspoken Democrat, while Christian commentator Morgan Ariel said the rumored couple should be "executed" for using their fame to push vaccines.

Newsweek has reached out to Mr T. for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC