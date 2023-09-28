Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Should Be Executed: Christian Commentator

A Christian commentator said that National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce and music superstar Taylor Swift should be executed for using their budding relationship as a psy-op to push vaccines on Big Pharma's behalf.

Kelce, a star tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the 12-time Grammy Award winner made major headlines when rumors spread that they started to see each other romantically. Swift then appeared at the Chiefs game on Sunday alongside Kelce's mother in a suite, prompting their fans to become increasingly interested in the pairing.

The dating rumors have been compounded by the Chiefs' tight end being maligned by some conservatives for starring in a commercial for pharmaceutical company Pfizer, encouraging people to get their flu shot along with their next coronavirus booster. The 33-year-old Kelce amplified the message on his Instagram page, eventually turning off comments as he was inundated with anti-vaccine rhetoric.

"I think these people should be publicly prosecuted and hung," Christian commentator and activist Morgan Ariel said Wednesday on The Stew Peters Show. Peters, a conservative commentator with more than 400,000 and 500,000 X (formerly Twitter) and Rumble followers, led off the show by calling out Kelce for the Pfizer ad, as well as for past kneeling during the national anthem before games and ads for Bud Light.

Taylor Swift cheers from a suite with Donna Kelce during the first half of an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Far-right commentators have accused Swift and Travis Kelce of forming some type of celebrity power couple to push COVID-19 vaccines on the American public, with some saying they should be executed. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

"I think that we need justice in this country," Ariel said. "I think the celebrities that are pushing it, they should be tried. And they don't have any conviction because their god is Satan and they value money instead of human life."

Peters said people like Kelce and Swift "are responsible for murder and selling their souls and knowingly killing children" by peddling COVID-related vaccines.

"This is a strong point in favor of the rumors that Taylor Swift is actually a lesbian or even asexual because with a history like that and all these death jabs, it's pretty clear Kelce has no d***," Peters said.

Ariel said that Swift dating a popular football player may convince others to go out and get the vaccine.

The comments made have been suggested by some as breaking Rumble's terms and conditions, which include not posting or transmitting libelous or defamatory material. The terms also disclose that "any message which is abusive, inciting violence, harassing, harmful, hateful, antisemitic, racist or threatening" is also not allowed.

Media Matters for America, a nonprofit watchdog group that monitors conservatives in media, reported that Peters' X account has more than once featured NFL ads next to his posts scrutinizing the league and its athletes.

One post included Peters claiming that Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on a field last season and nearly died, was replaced with an actor. A popular conspiracy on the right following the incident was that Hamlin nearly died because he took the COVID vaccine.

A post beside Peters' recent take on Kelce and Swift also featured NFL-related ads.

Peters is no stranger to controversy, in the past claiming that Donald Trump's Truth Social website was censoring anti-vaccine information. He has also been called antisemitic and a white nationalist who has attacked Jews and interviewed Holocaust deniers.

He has called for executions of people who support COVID vaccines, once saying: "Hold criminal trials for anyone who invented, manufactured, mandated or any public figure that knowingly endorsed the use of these deadly injections. The only appropriate punishment for the harm they have caused is the death penalty. Indict them, try them and fry them."

Newsweek reached out to the Chiefs organization, Swift's representatives and Rumble by email for comment.