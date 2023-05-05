Moment Suspect in Lauren Heike Killing Is Handcuffed in Phoenix

Police searching for the killer of a 29-year-old woman who was hiking in Arizona have a suspect in custody following an arrest that was caught on camera.

Lauren Heike was attacked from behind by an assailant on a trail in northeast Phoenix last Friday, according to police. After her body was discovered at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in a desert area near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard, a huge manhunt sought her killer.

On Friday, the Phoenix Police Department said that 22-year-old Zion William Teasley had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Footage of the arrest, which occurred Thursday evening, was watched by almost 45,000 people online after it was shared by Telemundo Arizona news producer Christian Villegas on Twitter.

#Exclusive moment when Phoenix Police take in custody the suspect connected to the homicide of Lauren Heike.

Phoenix police had previously appealed for information as they sought Heike's killer, and they released surveillance footage showing a suspect running from the scene. He was described as having a thin build, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack.

Sergeant Melissa Soliz of the Phoenix police said that the man in that video clip is believed to be the same man who was arrested in Scottsdale on Thursday evening, according to CNN, although she did not name Teasley at that point. His identity was not released until the following day.

NEW INFO ON HOMICIDE investigation. Police are hoping someone can help them identify the person in this short video who may have info on a homicide case from 6500 E Libby Street.

Original media advisory:https://t.co/8ITIbfihky pic.twitter.com/2vnwY840NC — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 3, 2023

Teasley, a convicted felon, appeared at Maricopa County Court on Friday, with prosecutors alleging that in the "premeditated" attack Heike was stabbed repeatedly, according to a report in the Daily Mail. He was linked to the scene by DNA evidence, they said.

Teasley was released from prison in November after being sentenced to three years for robbery with a deadly weapon in 2020, according to the Daily Mail. He has also been charged with breaching his probation.

It is not known whether Teasley was known to Heike.

Lauren Heike was an esthetician who had recently moved to Phoenix from Washington state. Her mother, Lana Heike, appeared at a police press conference earlier this week to appeal for information and help. She wept as she spoke and said her daughter was "beautiful inside and out."

"She had such a kind heart. Everybody who met her loved her," her mother said. Her father, Jeff Heike, added: "She was my little girl. I'm really going to miss her.... I know someone knows something and they can help us."

