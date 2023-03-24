Two women are being sought by detectives investigating the death of a man whose body was found wrapped in plastic and rolled in a rug, police have said.

Dad-of-five Nathan Millard, a 42-year-old businessman, was found on March 6 shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Millard, who worked for a construction company in Conyers, Georgia, had vanished on February 23, while he was in Baton Rouge for a business trip, according to his wife. His disappearance sparked a missing person's investigation with his wife Amber Millard describing the wait for news as a "nightmare that I want to wake up from."

After the discovery of the body, police said they did not suspect foul play in Millard's death, but believe his body was moved after he died and they want to know who did that and why.

On Thursday, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) publicly appealed for help tracking down two women with whom they want to speak in connection with the case. Officers released photos of both Tabbetha Barner and Tiffany Ann Guidry; Guidry is wanted on suspicion of unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution, and failure to seek assistance, while Barner is wanted on suspicion of prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

The appeal for the women comes after police made an arrest in the case on Monday.

Derrick Perkins, 45, was subsequently charged on March 20 with unlawful disposal of remains, obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property and failure to seek assistance. Perkins was already in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison due to an arrest over an access device fraud charge, police said.

Investigators believe that Millard most likely died from an accidental drug overdose, according to local news channel WAFB. An autopsy revealed no signs of external or internal injuries, although officials are still awaiting the results of toxicology tests before they can rule on a cause of death.

Millard's body was found on March 6 behind a shuttered Baton Rouge funeral home wrapped in a rug and plastic, according to Fox 5. Other reports described the location of the body as being dumped in a garage or in a vacant lot.

Millard, who was from Covington, Georgia, had been in town for a meeting and attended an LSU basketball game with a client before the pair went for drinks at Happy's Irish Pub in downtown Baton Rouge. Millard left around 10.30 p.m. after being cut off by the bartender. He was then seen by security cameras and witnesses—including a security guard who offered to call him a cab because he looked out of place, but Millard declined.

Later in the evening, a security camera caught him walking along with another person that police alleged was Perkins. Millard was last seen alive at 4:30 a.m. on February 23. He was reported missing when he failed to show up for an appointment later that morning. His credit card had been used after he went missing by an unknown suspect, a friend of Millard's told Fox 5.

BRPD SEARCHING FOR WANTED SUSPECTSBaton Rouge Police Detectives are searching for TABBETHA BARNER and TIFFANY ANN GUIDRY for their involvement in the Nathan Millard missing persons case.Barner...

Millard leaves behind his wife, their 7-year-old daughter, two teenage sons from a previous marriage, and two teenage stepsons.

Newsweek has reached out to Baton Rouge Police Department for further information and comment about the investigation.

The discovery of Millard's body was one of a string of bodies reportedly found dumped across the city, although police do not believe there is any connection between the deaths.