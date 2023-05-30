Nikki Alcaraz's Ex-Husband Speaks Out About Missing Woman

The ex-husband of Nikki Alcaraz recently spoke out following her disappearance while she was on a road trip with her boyfriend.

"Everyone rally's around a women that can have nothing to do with her kids but call a man a dead beat for missing a weekend... the world is weird bro," Evan Cunningham wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

A Facebook post from 2019 confirmed that Cunningham and Alcaraz were married, and local news reports said the Tennessee woman was also known as Nikki Cunningham.

The Facebook post came shortly after Alcaraz went missing while on a trip with her boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton. Alcaraz, a 33-year-old mother, and Stratton went missing on May 6, and they are believed to have been last seen in Moriarty, New Mexico.

The Moriarty Police Department and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Nikki Alcaraz, also known as Nikki Cunningham, from Cheatham County, Tennessee. Alcaraz was last seen in Moriarty, New Mexico, with her boyfriend on May 6, 2023. She had set out in her black Jeep with boyfriend Tyler Stratton and a dog to visit family in Orange County, California. On May 29, 2023, Alcaraz's ex-husband posted on Facebook about the missing woman. Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office

On May 12, the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee shared a photo of Alcaraz and announced that she was missing.

"Nikki Cunningham was last seen 5/6/23 in Moriarty, NM with Tyler Stratton. She was seen in a Black Jeep Wrangler with TN [Tennessee] plates and a "Mama Tired" bumper sticker," the post from the sheriff's office said. "Due to a history of domestic assault we believe she is in danger. She may be located in NM, AZ or CA."

In another photo shared by the sheriff's office, officials said that Alcaraz is about 5-foot-6 and about 160 pounds. The sheriff's office also said that she has long black/brown hair and brown eyes.

According to KABC-TV in Los Angeles, California, on May 4, the Torrance County Sheriff's Department filed an incident report involving Alcaraz and said that a witness saw Stratton punch Alcaraz. The incident report also said Alcaraz had a black eye, but no charges were filed. Alcaraz and Stratton left the police station separately following the incident.

Alcaraz's brother, Josh, told KABC-TV that he believes his sister is in danger, saying, "It's not like her to not reach out to anybody, especially her kids."

"I sent texts that are still undelivered," he added. "She always has her phone so that's when it was really concerning."

Nikki's sister, Toni Alcaraz, told KABC-TV: "There's a lot of possibilities that I'm scared of after not hearing from her for three weeks now."

Newsweek reached out to Evan Cunningham via Facebook for comment as well as the Torrance County Sheriff's Department via email.