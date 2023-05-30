x
U.S.

Nikki Alcaraz's Ex-Husband Speaks Out About Missing Woman

By
U.S. Missing California New Mexico

The ex-husband of Nikki Alcaraz recently spoke out following her disappearance while she was on a road trip with her boyfriend.

"Everyone rally's around a women that can have nothing to do with her kids but call a man a dead beat for missing a weekend... the world is weird bro," Evan Cunningham wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

A Facebook post from 2019 confirmed that Cunningham and Alcaraz were married, and local news reports said the Tennessee woman was also known as Nikki Cunningham.

The Facebook post came shortly after Alcaraz went missing while on a trip with her boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton. Alcaraz, a 33-year-old mother, and Stratton went missing on May 6, and they are believed to have been last seen in Moriarty, New Mexico.

Missing Nikki Alcaraz
The Moriarty Police Department and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Nikki Alcaraz, also known as Nikki Cunningham, from Cheatham County, Tennessee. Alcaraz was last seen in Moriarty, New Mexico, with her boyfriend on May 6, 2023. She had set out in her black Jeep with boyfriend Tyler Stratton and a dog to visit family in Orange County, California. On May 29, 2023, Alcaraz's ex-husband posted on Facebook about the missing woman. Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office

On May 12, the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee shared a photo of Alcaraz and announced that she was missing.

"Nikki Cunningham was last seen 5/6/23 in Moriarty, NM with Tyler Stratton. She was seen in a Black Jeep Wrangler with TN [Tennessee] plates and a "Mama Tired" bumper sticker," the post from the sheriff's office said. "Due to a history of domestic assault we believe she is in danger. She may be located in NM, AZ or CA."

In another photo shared by the sheriff's office, officials said that Alcaraz is about 5-foot-6 and about 160 pounds. The sheriff's office also said that she has long black/brown hair and brown eyes.

According to KABC-TV in Los Angeles, California, on May 4, the Torrance County Sheriff's Department filed an incident report involving Alcaraz and said that a witness saw Stratton punch Alcaraz. The incident report also said Alcaraz had a black eye, but no charges were filed. Alcaraz and Stratton left the police station separately following the incident.

Read more

Alcaraz's brother, Josh, told KABC-TV that he believes his sister is in danger, saying, "It's not like her to not reach out to anybody, especially her kids."

"I sent texts that are still undelivered," he added. "She always has her phone so that's when it was really concerning."

Nikki's sister, Toni Alcaraz, told KABC-TV: "There's a lot of possibilities that I'm scared of after not hearing from her for three weeks now."

Newsweek reached out to Evan Cunningham via Facebook for comment as well as the Torrance County Sheriff's Department via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC