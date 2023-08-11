Noah Gragson Scores Big Win After NASCAR Release

Noah Gragson, the young driver released from his NASCAR contract this week over his behavior online, has seen silver linings to the cloud as his followers on social media jumped and he won praise and encouragement from his former team boss.

The 25-year-old driver was handed an indefinite suspension from driving in the series after he appeared to like a meme on social media mocking the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in 2020. The NASCAR driver then requested to be released from his contract as he considered his next move.

Gragson and the Legacy Motor Club announced their parting on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, in a statement: "Today, Noah Gragson requested to be released from his contract as the driver of the No.42 for Legacy Motor Club."

Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023, in Richmond, Virginia. He has seen a rise in social media followers since being suspended from the sport. Getty Images

The statement included a quote from the young driver saying he had asked to be released from his contract so he "can take time to work through the NASCAR reinstatement process."

"I love racing, and I am looking forward to a second chance to compete for wins at the highest level of NASCAR—and most importantly, make my family, my team and the fans proud of me once again," he said.

Not everyone felt the suspension was justified, and there has been a backlash from NASCAR fans, with many calling for a Bud Light-style boycott of the sport.

That may be the main driver behind Gragson seeing a spike in new followers on social media this week, as many fans looked to show their support by joining his pages on Instagram and X.

According to Social Blade, the NASCAR driver has gained over 2,000 new followers on Instagram since the weekend, taking him to 122,000 followers on that platform.

Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, during the NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2023 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The driver hopes to make a comeback to the sport. Getty Images

Over on X, Gragson has had even more success, with more than 4,000 accounts joining his 110,000 strong following.

There were also some words of comfort and encouragement from Cal Wells III, the CEO of Legacy, who praised Gragson's talent and said that he expects him to come back to the sport even better than he left it.

"Noah has a ton of talent and has a great personality. This is a difficult situation, but we are proud that Noah has taken ownership of his actions and are confident he will work through this process with NASCAR and come back stronger," he said in the statement that announced Gragson's departure.

This is Gragson's first full season racing in the NASCAR Cup series and he is 33rd in the standings. He hasn't had any top 10 finishes.

