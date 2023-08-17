Octavia Spencer's Sam Asghari Comment Resurfaces Amid Alleged Split

Actress Octavia Spencer's comment on Britney Spears' Instagram post announcing her engagement to Sam Asghari has resurfaced following rumors the couple have called it quits after one year of marriage.

After Spears was freed from her 13-year-long conservatorship in 2021, fans hoped the pop star would finally get her happy ending. And things did seem to be looking up for the hitmaker after she wed boyfriend Asghari last summer.

But sadly, it was reported this week the couple have separated. Although the reasons for the split are unconfirmed, fans have leapt to the 41-year-old singer's defense on social media, with one user, Nina, claiming "it was all about the money with this guy."

"I Stand With Britney, Sam Asghari isn't worth it," wrote another user.

"Everyone keeps taking advantage of her and it's horrible to see her keep getting played like this," said a third.

From left, Octavia Spencer in January 2023, and Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in July 2019. Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer jokingly advised Britney Spears to "get a prenup" on Twitter back in 2021. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Stringer/Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

However, one famous fan has been looking out for Spears from the start. When Spears and Asghari announced their engagement on social media in September 2021, the Oscar-winning actress had a few words of advice for her.

"Make him sign a prenup," Spencer wrote on Instagram.

Fans applauded the 53-year-old, although Spencer quickly deleted the comment and apologized shortly afterward. In a separate Instagram post, Spencer wrote: "Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke.

"My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of."

Newsweek has reached out to Spears, Asghari and Spencer for comment.

THROWBACK! She got dragged for this, but @octaviaspencer is like an Auntie we all need in our lives. 💅🏽#BritneySpears pic.twitter.com/4iOUaMTkj8 — LAUREN (@LaurenRock) August 16, 2023

With rumors of the couple's split circulating, fans have been reposting Spencer's comment on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One user, Lauren (@LaurenRock), wrote: "THROWBACK! She got dragged for this, but @octaviaspencer is like an Auntie we all need in our lives," alongside a screenshot of the iconic post.

"Everyone say 'thank you, octavia!'" wrote Frank Costa, while another user shared a gif of Spencer looking smug from the movie Ma (2019).

"Mother Octavia always knows what's up," said maddy.

"Octavia spencer is so good for the world! we will never make her drink alone!!!" commented ras ali.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of her Slumber Party music video in 2016, where the Iranian-American model played the singer's love interest. They made their relationship public in January 2017, and dated for five years before getting engaged. At the time, Spears shared a clip showcasing her giant diamond to social media, declaring: "I can't f****** believe it."

Asghari, 29, supported his wife through her conservatorship battle with father Jamie Spears, but unfortunately, the couple has had their share of ups and downs since tying the knot. The singer announced her pregnancy on Instagram in April 2022, but suffered a miscarriage the following month.

However, recent videos Spears has shared to social media have sparked concerns for her mental health and welfare. Conspiracy theories have also been circling, including that the singer is dead or missing, and may even have been replaced by a clone.

Spears does have an "ironclad prenup" that provides Asghari with $1 million for every two years of marriage, but with a cap of $10 million after 15 years, according to US Weekly.

Nevertheless, Page Six reports that the aspiring actor hopes to get more than agreed in the prenup, with a source telling the publication that Asghari is "threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."