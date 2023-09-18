One of World's Oldest Horses, 45, Goes Viral for 'Living Her Best Life'

A farm owner from the United Kingdom has shocked the internet after revealing that her horse, Cherry, turned 45 this year, making her one of the oldest horses alive.

In a post shared to TikTok on August 30 by user @lucywilliamsequestrian, Cherry, still very much in good spirits, can be seen strolling around the farm in Burtonwood, Warrington, living her life to the fullest despite her old age. The video of Cherry quickly went viral on the social media platform, and has so far received over 705,700 views and 143,000 likes.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that says: "Cherry the 45-year-old cob living her best life." Followed by: "She's so good, she's happy and apart from having no molars is [in] good health!"

According to WebMD, the average lifespan of a horse is about 25 to 30 years, although rarely, domestic horses have lived into their 50s or 60s. Many external factors also affect the lifespan of a horse, including nutrition; how many times they have reproduced; diseases; dental health; and their level of physical activity.

The oldest horse to ever live was Old Billy, born in 1760 in Woolston, Lancastershire, England, who died on November 27, 1822, at 62 years old, according to Guinness World Records.

Only a few other horses have lived nearly as long.

According to Horsey Hooves in an April 2023 article, the second oldest horse in the world was Sugar Puff, who lived to be 56 years old; Badger, 51 years; Shayne, 51 years; Scribbles, 51 years; Magic, 51 years; and Orchid, 49 years. This makes Cherry the eighth oldest horse in the world.

TikTok Users React to Cherry

One user, MK, commented: "Omg is that like the oldest horse in the world then." While user whos_nia asked: "Do you still ride him? And he is adorable [by the way] he acts like he is 7."

Isabella_dsmp_pride wrote: "World's oldest horse was 62, he might do it!" And Harasdutemple.etg commented: She said I don't fear death, death fears me."

Minetiktokserdejlige added: "I did my research, she is the 8th oldest horse in the world."

ForestFibreCrochet1997 commented: "My childhood pony lived to 38. We all got to the stage where we thought he would outlive us." Hannah wrote: "We can all only hope they all last this amazingly long, what a Queen."

Newsweek reached out to @lucywilliamsequestrian for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

