Outcry Over Massachusetts High School's Cellphone Lock Policy

A recent cellphone policy, introduced at a public high school in Massachusetts, has stirred up controversy, leading students to launch a petition in protest.

Partnering with a company called Yondr, the school initiated a program to curb cellphone use during school hours. Under this policy, students are provided with special pouches that lock away their phones for the duration of the school day, rendering them unusable until they leave the grounds.

But one student, here named Chris*, expressed his doubts about the new policy to Newsweek. "At first, my reaction was that I understood the spirit of what they were looking to achieve," Chris told Newsweek. But it wasn't long before he started to see flaws in the idea.

Teens on cell phones and pouch
From left: Two teenagers on cellphones at a high school; and the Yondr pouch that prevents students from using their phones. A school's new cellphone policy has sparked debate among students and parents. monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images & overyondr.com

Planned to be introduced on October 30, the policy would mean that students must turn off their phones and place them in a Yondr pouch upon entering the school building. They then lock the pouch using a special magnet. Throughout the day, students carry their devices but cannot access them until the pouch is unlocked at the end of the school day, or when students leave the building for an early dismissal.

The concept of stricter cellphone restrictions in Massachusetts schools gained prominence in May 2023 during a meeting of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley addressed members, saying, "I think we're at a time where we have to ask ourselves, 'what role does technology play in education?'"

Riley cited research on the adverse effects of social-media use on teenagers and the role of cellphones in daily school life. In response, he said that the state would actively encourage schools to pilot cellphone restrictions, with the possibility of allocating up to $1 million from COVID-19 relief funds to districts implementing the new policies. However, Riley added that this was not currently a mandate.

"At the state level, we offered the grant, but the policies themselves are up to the local school and district," a spokesperson for Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education told Newsweek.

Numerous studies have examined the impact of cellphones in school environments. In 2020, researchers at Washington State University conducted a meta-analysis of 44 studies involving 147,943 college students from 16 countries. The results found that smartphone addiction negatively affected student learning and overall academic performance.

Excessive phone use during studying was found to have a more significant negative impact on learning and achievement. It also adversely affected cognitive skills crucial for academic success, signaling a reduced level of learning among addicted users.

Despite legitimate concerns regarding the impact of cellphones on academic achievement, not everyone is on the side of banning them from schools.

"In my experience, one or two people are constantly trying to look at their phones during class, but we already have rules in place that limit or prevent students from using them," said Chris. As he delved into the details of the cellphone blocking system, his doubts deepened.

"I watched many videos of people opening these pouches by just banging them on tables or attaching a $5 fishing magnet to easily open the pouches in seconds," Chris said. "Then, I was sent a petition with now over 1,000 signatures to reverse this decision by the school.

"In the comments, fellow students and some parents were saying that some students need their phones to check their blood sugar because they have diabetes. Some students use their phones to call family or listen to music when they have anxiety," Chris added. "Students could use their phones to catch bullies hurting others or teachers abusing students."

What particularly troubled Chris was the prospect of not having access to his cellphone during an emergency. "What really did it for me was realizing that my phone could be the last way to talk to my family during a school shooting," he said. "With school shootings on the rise, students could use their phones to call for help and tell their families if they are safe or not."

In 2019, a high school in Alaska successfully banned cellphones and reported increased productivity, interactivity, and improved study habits. However, the outright ban still concerns students like Chris.

"I can see where the school is coming from, but I don't think that this is the correct way to solve the issue of students using their phones during class," he said.

