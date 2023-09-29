Heartwarming

Owner Labels Dog a 'Stage 5 Clinger', Viral Video Shows Why

By
Heartwarming Dogs Viral Video Viral video

A dog owner has shared a heartwarming video that proves the best things in life are free!

The viral video shared to a TikTok account dedicated to Pablo [@thelifeofpablo_staffy] the Staffordshire bullterrier, shows how the cuddly canine loves nothing more than snuggling with his owner. To watch the video, click here.

There's no gap too small for this dog who likes to get up, close and personal, with his owners. Layered over a series of clips showing Pablo sleeping as close as possible to his owners, the text says: "Pablo is here to remind us that if he fits, he sits."

Staffordshire Bullterrier
A stock image of a Staffordshire bullterrier cuddling a stuffed toy. The same breed has been filmed cuddling his owner in a montage of clips. Campwillowlake/iStock/Getty Images Plus

So far, the video posted on September 27 has amassed 855,800 views and over 232,000 likes.

Dog behaviorist Zoe Willingham spoke to Newsweek about the adorable clip.

Willingham, from Suffolk, U.K. said: "The video beautifully shows the human-dog bond. Dogs are social animals and need company of other dogs or people to have an enriched fulfilled life.

"Pablo clearly has a wonderful bond with his owners and feels secure and relaxed when he's with them. He's a clever pup because he's getting to sleep on the comfy seats and stay lovely and snug using his humans as his own personal hot water bottle too! There's nothing wrong with having a dog that loves to spend time with you. It's why we have dogs after all."

The clip captioned: "Got a stage 5 clinger on our hands," may not surprise other owners who have the same breed. The American Kennel Club states they are very "lovey dovey" and eager to please dogs.

It seems like the internet cannot get enough of the cute clip as over 340 TikTok users have commented.

One user said: "I love the clingers. Especially when there's snoring. Dog snoring in my ears > my husband snoring in my ears."

"That puppy feels so loved and safe!!" praised another.

"I love Pablo's commitment to napping," complimented another person.

@thelifeofpablo_staffy

Got a stage 5 clinger on our hands 🫶🏾 #fyp #dogsoftiktok #staffordshirebullterrier #staffy #viral #bullybreed

♬ I'll Be Around (feat. Timbaland) (Radio Mix) - Cee-Lo

Earlier this year, Newsweek shared one rescue dog's bizarre sleeping position. One owner has taken her dog's bed to a whole new level as a trio of Staffordshire bullterriers have their own bedroom that appears to be suitable for children.

Not all dogs have the luxury of their very own room; some share a bed with their owner. While this may be cozy, it isn't always a good idea.

Animal behaviorist Jacqui Zakar, previously told Newsweek about the dangers of sleeping with your dog.

"Whether we like it or not, dogs don't have the same hygiene habits we do and carry around a lot of dirt and sometimes parasites," said Zakar.

Newsweek reached out to @thelifeofpablo_staffy for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC