Owner Labels Dog a 'Stage 5 Clinger', Viral Video Shows Why

A dog owner has shared a heartwarming video that proves the best things in life are free!

The viral video shared to a TikTok account dedicated to Pablo [@thelifeofpablo_staffy] the Staffordshire bullterrier, shows how the cuddly canine loves nothing more than snuggling with his owner. To watch the video, click here.

There's no gap too small for this dog who likes to get up, close and personal, with his owners. Layered over a series of clips showing Pablo sleeping as close as possible to his owners, the text says: "Pablo is here to remind us that if he fits, he sits."

A stock image of a Staffordshire bullterrier cuddling a stuffed toy. The same breed has been filmed cuddling his owner in a montage of clips. Campwillowlake/iStock/Getty Images Plus

So far, the video posted on September 27 has amassed 855,800 views and over 232,000 likes.

Dog behaviorist Zoe Willingham spoke to Newsweek about the adorable clip.

Willingham, from Suffolk, U.K. said: "The video beautifully shows the human-dog bond. Dogs are social animals and need company of other dogs or people to have an enriched fulfilled life.

"Pablo clearly has a wonderful bond with his owners and feels secure and relaxed when he's with them. He's a clever pup because he's getting to sleep on the comfy seats and stay lovely and snug using his humans as his own personal hot water bottle too! There's nothing wrong with having a dog that loves to spend time with you. It's why we have dogs after all."

The clip captioned: "Got a stage 5 clinger on our hands," may not surprise other owners who have the same breed. The American Kennel Club states they are very "lovey dovey" and eager to please dogs.

It seems like the internet cannot get enough of the cute clip as over 340 TikTok users have commented.

One user said: "I love the clingers. Especially when there's snoring. Dog snoring in my ears > my husband snoring in my ears."

"That puppy feels so loved and safe!!" praised another.

"I love Pablo's commitment to napping," complimented another person.

Earlier this year, Newsweek shared one rescue dog's bizarre sleeping position. One owner has taken her dog's bed to a whole new level as a trio of Staffordshire bullterriers have their own bedroom that appears to be suitable for children.

Not all dogs have the luxury of their very own room; some share a bed with their owner. While this may be cozy, it isn't always a good idea.

Animal behaviorist Jacqui Zakar, previously told Newsweek about the dangers of sleeping with your dog.

"Whether we like it or not, dogs don't have the same hygiene habits we do and carry around a lot of dirt and sometimes parasites," said Zakar.

