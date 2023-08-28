Funny

Owners Oversleep by '3 Minutes,' and Puppy's Furious Reaction Caught on Cam

By
Funny Dogs Pets Viral Video

A Goldendoodle decided to take matters into his own paws when his owners didn't wake up at their usual time.

The viral clip captured on CCTV shows it was not even 7 a.m. when Mango, the dog, began using his paws to bang on his cage door to be let out. The clip, which was captioned "Don't mess with my routine," was recently shared to TikTok by user @_mymanmango and boasts 4 million views and over 395,000 likes as of Monday morning.

His owner added the following on-screen text to explain the situation, which said: "POV: your parents overslept by 3 minutes."

Newsweek reached out to @_mymanmango for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

@_mymanmango

don’t mess with my routine #goldendoodle #puppy #goodboy #puppytok

♬ original sound - mymanmango

Do Dogs Need a Daily Routine?

Joe Nutkins, a United Kingdom-based dog trainer, spoke to Newsweek about the importance of routine for canines.

"Dogs are well known to be 'creatures of habit' and not only can remember visiting somewhere years ago where they found that piece of food so immediately look there again but also have phenomenal body clocks!" Nutkins said, a Kennel Club accredited trainer who also runs Dog Training for Essex & Suffolk.

"A dog's body clock is very different and they know when it's time for breakfast or dinner, when you should be giving them medication or even if you should have woken up already to let them go toilet," she explained. "Routine is important to the majority of dogs as knowing that your meals are coming or that nothing is likely to happen so they can have a sleep is still part of their natural survival instinct but it can also help to reduce anxiety and stress by having a routine."

Nutkins said it is stressful for dogs when a routine is altered every few days or weeks.

Goldendoodle
A stock image. A Goldendoodle decided to take matters into his own paws when his owners didn't wake up at their usual time. Maggie Towne/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"It can help to have some patterns that aren't so reliant on time such as settling your dog on their bed before you start a zoom call, getting ready for bed when a particular TV program ends and plays the theme tune or giving your dog their own snack when you have your lunch even if lunch can be midday one day then 4 p.m. the next," she added.

While routines are crucial for dogs, they can also be complex, at times.

"The biggest complication that may occur with having a strict routine can be when the clocks change; suddenly meals appear to have been forgotten and bedtime routines are just chaos from our dogs' point of view," Nutkins said, who advises owners to slowly adjust the time change by 10 minutes over six days.

TikTok Users React

Mango's reaction has received a lot of attention online, with the video receiving more than 970 comments.

One user's comment racked up 32,200 likes, which said: "LET ME OUT."

"Appropriate reaction if you ask me," wrote another.

Another TikTok user highlighted "the amount of force put into it."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC