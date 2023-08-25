'Aggressive' Rescue Dog Quickly Falls in Love With Owner in Touching Clip

Rescuing a dog isn't always sunshine and rainbows, sometimes it can be a lot tougher than you think. Especially when the dog's anxiety provokes aggression.

Recently, one woman shared her dog's journey to her TikTok page (@hulyahoo). At first, she states, "we were not having a good time" and the dog can be seen growling while in a cage.

In another video, the woman reveals the dog's owner had died just hours before she rescued him. She states he was showing signs of aggression prior to getting inside the kennel and continued to growl when she took him home. But his behavior was understandable as "he had been through so much in such a short time," said one comment.

The viral video that has over 353,100 views shows the dog's unexpected transformation after just 24 hours. At first, the woman states they were "not friends" and she feared getting bitten. But she still refused to leave him alone and opted to sleep on the garage floor next to his cage.

The following day, he was like a different dog. He can be seen sniffing around his new backyard and approaching the woman for affection.

The clip has a happy ending as the pair sit on the sofa and the dog enjoys belly rubs. The woman states, "he's a lap dog and he's a sweet one."

The first few days with a new furry friend can be challenging to say the least but it most definitely is rewarding. "Every situation is different and every dog's experience will be unique," according to Alpha and Omega Dog Training.

What Is the 3-3-3 Rule for New Rescue Dogs?

The Florida-based company advises new owners to familiarize themselves with the 3-3-3 rule.

This stands for three days of feeling overwhelmed and nervous, three weeks of settling in and three months of building trust and bonding with their new owner.

The first three days are all about adapting to their new surroundings. The dog is likely to act different as they sniff out new places to sleep and get to know their new forever home. It is important for the owner to let the dog move at its own pace, some may even avoid eating and sleep a lot.

After Three Weeks

It is common for owners to have a routine established at this point but consistency is key during these weeks. It is important that boundaries are set and the dog is disciplined in the right way to avoid behavioral issues. The training company advises owners to "start your daily routine so your dog understands what life will be like with you."

After Three Months

Your home is going to feel like your dog's home and they will become the most comfortable they have been. Its personality is likely to shine through and they may even begin to trust more family members and other dogs. However, it is important for owners to continue training their dog, show them new things and teach them new tricks.

So far, the video has racked up almost 30,000 likes and plenty of understanding comments.

"Poor bud was just stressed," said one user.

Another said: "Sweet baby, just needed time to decompress."

One user said: "I wonder if dogs who are aggressive at first ever feel embarrassed when they realized their people are actually nice."

