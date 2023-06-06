Patrick Mahomes Interrupting Travis Kelce's White House Speech Goes Viral

Patrick Mahomes had to intercept his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce as he tried to make a speech on the White House lawn.

During the Super Bowl champions' trip to meet President Joe Biden at the White House, Kelce seemingly made a play for the presidential podium, until quarterback Mahomes essentially sacked him to remove him from the mic.

The moment got the journalists and the rest of the team laughing at the light-hearted exchange. Kelce is no stranger to the stage having hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live earlier in 2023.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) and tight end Travis Kelce of the NFL Kansas City Chiefs present U.S. President Joe Biden a team jersey at the White House on June 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kelce and Mahomes went viral moments after this photo was taken after Kelce attempted to give a speech at the podium.

The moment was tweeted out by NFL journalist Ari Meirov with the 20-second video having been viewed over 2.1 million times. The video sees Mahomes and Kelce posing with Biden, who is holding up a Kansas City Chiefs jersey with the president's name and the number 46 (he is the 46th U.S. president). After they finish their photo op, Kelce sees his opportunity and wanders over to the unmanned podium.

"So I've been waiting for this—" Kelce begins, only for Mahomes to move him out of the way, preventing his teammate from making an impromptu speech. "I'm sorry. Sorry," Mahomes says as he ushers Kelce away and back to the rest of their teammates.

In the comments section, some users noted how Kelce actually appears to say to the president, "stay right there" before he wanders up to the mic.

"Pat has his secret service gig already lined up after retirement," Twitter user @samtrevlicrow wrote in response to the video, noting Mahomes' swift intervention while wearing a smart suit and sunglasses. Many other comments underneath Meirov's video simply featured fans reacting with flames or laughing emojis.

Unsurprisingly, many of the comments on Twitter were tinged with political sentiment, with some suggesting he was about to profess his love for "Brandon" and others saying he'd give a better speech than Biden.

Others made references to Mahomes' current family issues, after his brother Jackson Mahomes, 22, was arrested in early May and charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery. He was later released from jail in Johnson County, Kansas. His attorneys have said their client committed no wrongdoing. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 31.

The light-hearted moment on the presidential stage delighted Kansas City Chiefs fans, who are still seemingly riding high after this year's Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

"What a time to be a Chiefs fan. Team wins. Kelce and Mahomes are national treasures. Seems unreal since following this team in the 90s," @Phillip_Clyde wrote. Another praised the athletes-turned-comedy duo, "My favorite football duo @PatrickMahomes and @tkelce have charisma for days," they said.

For over 30 years, Super Bowl winners have had their time with the president of the United States at the White House though this has not always gone done smoothly. In 2018, President Donald Trump revoked the invitation to the champion Philadelphia Eagles, when several players turned down the opportunity to go to the White House.

According to ESPN, the Pittsburgh Steelers were the first victors to visit the president when they met President Jimmy Carter in February 1980, though Ronald Reagan is credited with making the event a regular occurrence in the late 80s.