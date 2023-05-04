Video of Jackson Mahomes Leaving Jail Goes Viral After Arrest

A video has gone viral of Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick, leaving jail in Kansas after he was arrested.

The 22-year-old social-media influencer was charged with aggravated sexual battery after an alleged incident in February at Aspen's Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park. This is 13 miles southwest of downtown Kansas City. The owner Aspen Vaughn has said that Mahomes forcibly kissed her. He was also accused of shoving a waiter.

A clip of Mahomes leaving jail in Johnson County, Kansas, has gone viral with more than 3.5 million views after it was posted in a tweet from local station KCTV5. Mahomes has a $100,000 bond and is scheduled for an arraignment on Friday afternoon.

Booking photo of Jackson Wayne Mahomes, dated May 5. The 22-year-old social-media influencer was charged with aggravated sexual battery in Kansas. Johnson County Sheriff's Office

Mahomes has strenuously denied the allegations through his lawyer, Brandan Davies. A surveillance video was shared by TMZ of the incident. In it, Mahomes is seen repeatedly grabbing Vaughn's neck and kissing her as she appears to try to push him away.

Speaking after the incident was made public, Davies said to the Kansas City Star: "Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses.

"We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter," Davies added.

Newsweek emailed Davies for further comment about the allegations, and he said in a statement that the interactions need to be taken in "the proper context."

Davies added: "We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson.

"Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context.

"We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter," Davies said.

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Mahomes has strenuously denied the allegations through his lawyer, Brandan Davies. Getty Images

Newsweek has contacted Davies by email following Mahomes' arrest for further comment after these new developments.

The brother of the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs QB had been vilified on social media after getting involved in the team's celebrations. Many accused him of trying to muscle in on Patrick's spotlight.

The younger Mahomes has removed himself from the intensity of social media over the past couple of months. However, he did show himself in April, when he commented on a post by Brittany Matthews Mahomes, Patrick's wife, showing a series of posed family photos on Instagram, with the caption: "Us [black heart emoji]"

Jackson Mahomes (with cellphone) and Brittany Mahomes meet Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Jackson's last interaction on social media before his arrest this week was with sister-in-law Brittany. Getty Images

Jackson was among those who commented on the post, telling sister-in-law Matthews Mahomes: "Awh these are so cute!!! [black heart emojis]"

The three black heart emojis are said to express love or affection for a person. This was Mahomes' last interaction on social media before his arrest this week.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Mahomes family? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.