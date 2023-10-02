Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mocked Over Photo Caption

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been mocked over a social-media photo caption she shared after cheering on her husband as his team beat the New York Jets 23-20.

Brittany Mahomes was on hand to support her husband during the showdown, which took place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday. She has been one of her husband's biggest cheerleaders throughout his career and, as such, has been subjected to the strong opinions of sports fans.

The game was a star-studded affair, thanks in no small part to the presence of pop star Taylor Swift. She was joined by a host of celebrity friends—including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy—and she supported Chiefs tight end and rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Brittany Mahomes poses on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been mocked over an Instagram photo caption. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes, who was seen speaking with Swift during the game, took to Instagram after the game to share photos of herself posing on the sidelines.

In the pair of images, she was seen wearing a black-and-red ensemble that included a black jacket customized with her husband's jersey number 15 on the back. Captioning the photos, the mother-of-two wrote: "NYC."

While Brittany Mahomes' photos were far from controversial, her three-letter caption sparked a wave of comments from Instagram users, who were quick to point out that she did not watch the game in New York City—or even New York state. As of press time, Brittany Mahomes had not edited the photo caption.

"Honey.... You aren't in NYC..... You are in [East] Rutherford, New Jersey," one Instagram user wrote. "Cute outfit though."

"Um, that's not NYC," read one comment, while another said of Brittany Mahomes: "I like her but my first thought was '[you're] in Jersey girl.'"

"Queen you're in New Jerseyyyyy," another Instagram user added.

Amid the flood of corrections, a number of Instagram users wrote that the mistake was easy to make by someone who doesn't live in the region, particularly as the Jets and the New York Giants share the stadium.

"The NY Jets and NY Giants both play in NJ. Let's give Mrs. Mahomes a break. Jeez," wrote on Instagram user.

Another posted that the error was comparable to "people that don't live in the Midwest [who] think Kansas City Chiefs play in Kansas," rather than Missouri.

Per her Instagram Story posts, it appeared that Brittany Mahomes had stayed in New York City in the time surrounding the game.

Meanwhile, a host of fans pledged their allegiance to Brittany Mahomes as the "first lady" of the Chiefs over Swift, while others expressed a preference for the musician.

Addressing the messages, one fan wrote: "Can we not pit women against each other? We can love both Taylor and Brit and they seem to be getting along quite nicely, grow up already people."

Footage of Swift cheering on Kelce as his team emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears on September 24 led to a 400 percent spike in sales of the athlete's jersey. Kelce gained millions of social-media followers in just a matter of days.

After Swift attended the Chiefs' September 24 game, Variety reported that Fox's America's Game of the Week attracted a total audience of 24.32 million viewers, making it the most-watched NFL broadcast of the week on any network. It also scored highest among female demographics in the 12-17 and 18-49 age brackets that week.

Such was the anticipation of Swift attending Sunday's game in New Jersey, broadcaster NBC played up her visit by using her track "Welcome to New York" in a promotional clip for the Chiefs vs. Jets showdown.

Kelce addressed the Swift romance speculation on his podcast, New Heights, which was released last Wednesday. Referencing Swift's appearance at his game on Sunday, Kelce said: "Shout out to Taylor for pulling up."

"I just thought how it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her," Kelce said as he spoke with his brother and fellow podcast host, Jason Kelce, of the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The friends and family, she looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light, and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course," Travis Kelce added, in reference to his team's 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

The brothers also joked about how Chiefs head coach Andy Reid may have played matchmaker as he knew the Swift family beforehand. "Who knew Cupid was so big," Travis Kelce said.