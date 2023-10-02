Culture

Taylor Swift's Celebrity Guests Spark 'Deadpool 3' Speculation

By
A sighting of Taylor Swift with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy at MetLife Stadium has Deadpool fans in chaos, sparking rumors that the pop star will be making an appearance in the third instalment of the superhero franchise.

The 33-year-old hitmaker is currently part-way through her record-breaking Eras tour, but has been branching out into movies in recent years. Along with Reynolds—who plays the titular character—Jackman is also confirmed to reprise his role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, while Levy is signed on to direct.

Taylor Swift attends NFL with Deadpool cast
Left to right: Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman watch from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Sport

"I keep saying Taylor Swift is going to be in Deadpool 3 and nobody believes me," said Thrawn Sage, alongside footage of the group arriving at MetLife Stadium on October 1, where the Kansas City Chiefs were playing against the New York Jets. This is the second game Swift has attended recently, and is rumored to be dating Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' tight end.

"Taylor Swift hanging with the Deadpool gang... it's all connected," said BD.

"Makes so much sense actually," agreed Matt.

"SHAWN LEVY TOO??? OHH B**** TAYLOR SWIFT IS 100% IN DEADPOOL 3," wrote @WandsAttorney, while Marg said: "The TAYLOR SWIFT cinematic universe attending an NFL game together was not on my 2023 bingo card."

Germain Lussier believes that Swift will be cast as Dazzler—real name Alison Blaire—who in the Marvel comics is a singer by day and a superhero by night.

"Taylor Swift as Dazzler seemingly confirmed," he wrote.

"Wolverine, Deadpool, and Dazzler hanging out," said harverd man.

This isn't the first time Swift has been connected to Deadpool 3. Rumors the singer would be joining the cast began swirling in 2022, when Reynolds teased a cameo in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

When asked about Swift joining the MCU, the 46-year-old told the publication: "Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She's a genius."

Along with directing some of her own music videos, Swift is writing and directing her feature film debut with Searchlight Pictures. She also has several acting credits under her belt, previously starring in the movie Valentine's Day and making cameos in the TV shows New Girl and CSI.

Sophie Turner, who starred as Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, was also at the game. Swift and the 27-year-old Game of Thrones actor were recently spotted hanging out together, after Turner's recent split from husband—and Swift's ex—Joe Jonas. The pair were also filmed leaving arm-in-arm after the game.

Newsweek has reached out to Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackson, Shawn Levy and Sophie Turner for comment.

Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC