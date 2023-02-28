Are Pete Davidson and Ice Spice Dating? What We Know So Far

Social media has been buzzing with rumors suggesting that former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and rapper Ice Spice, real name Isis Gaston, are dating.

Davidson, 29, was in a high-profile relationship with Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 42, before their split in August 2022.

He was then spotted sharing a number of dates with model and podcast host Emily Ratajkowski, who is now with Eric Andre, but the latest star to be linked to the comedian is Gaston, 23.

Fans on Twitter have gone wild over the past few days, posting speculation that the pair are now an item—though not all is as it seems.

Many social media users were quick to respond to the rumors romantically linking the famous pair.

"PETE DAVIDSON LEAVE ICE SPICE ALONE," posted one passionate Twitter user.

While another wrote: "The streets are saying Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice [crying emojis] It's not fair."

Newsweek has everything we know so far about the Davidson and Ice Spice rumors.

Are Pete Davidson and Ice Spice Dating?

Unfortunately for fans of the pair, Davidson and Ice Spice are not dating.

The rumor appears to have stemmed from a post on Instagram account @itsfinisher, a meme account which posted a side-by-side of Davidson and Gaston with the headline: "Pete Davidson is now dating NYC rapper Ice Spice" written across it.

The account has confirmed in the picture's caption that it was a satirical post, and that it was created "for entertainment purposes only."

Even though the Instagram account confirmed the news wasn't real, that didn't stop the rumor making it way to Twitter, where a number of fans appear to have been unaware that the speculation was being circulated in jest.

Upon finding out that the news was false, social media users had mixed reactions.

One posted a clip from the Will Smith movie The Pursuit of Happyness, showing the lead character, played by Smith, emotionally celebrating in the street.

"The ice spice and pete davidson rumors are FALSE. it is shameful that any of you would believe it. my queen would NEVER do that to herself," added another passionate fan.

The rumors regarding Davidson and Ice Spice came shortly after Davidson's ex, Kardashian, posted an adorable TikTok showing her and eldest daughter North West lip-syncing to one of Ice Spice's songs.

In the 15-second clip, posted earlier in February, the mother-daughter duo used Ice Spice's new collaboration with PinkPantheress, "Boy's a liar Pt. 2", as the soundtrack to their post.

Who Is Pete Davidson Dating?

Davidson is thought to be dating Chase Sui Wonders.

The two have been spotted together several times over the last few months, including while on a vacation in Hawaii in January and kissing at the Daytona 500 earlier in February.

Wonders, 26, is an actress who is known for her role in the 2022 horror comedy Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which Davidson also starred in.

As well as Wonders, Kardashian and Ratajkowski, Davidson has been linked to several other famous women in the past.

He was famously engaged to singer Ariana Grande for a short time in 2018, before he enjoyed a fling with Underworld's Kate Beckinsale.

After Beckinsale, Davidson dated another actress, Maid star Margaret Qualley, then Cindy Crawford's daughter, model Kaia Gerber.

His last romance before his famous relationship with Kardashian was with Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, who he attended the Wimbledon tennis tournament with in the summer of 2021.