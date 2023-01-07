Pictured: Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Perfect Phone Call' From Trump

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has shared a photo of what she described as a "perfect" phone call with former President Donald Trump during efforts to elect the new speaker of the House of Representatives.

Greene shared the image to Twitter early on Saturday amid reports that the former president had spoken to Republican holdouts who were opposed to newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"It was the perfect phone call," Greene tweeted along with a photo from Bloomberg News that pictured her holding up a cellphone showing a call from a contact named "DT" - Donald Trump.

It was the perfect phone call. pic.twitter.com/aRpf5pefoU — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 7, 2023

The moment was also captured for Getty Images by photographer Chip Somodevilla, and shows Greene holding the phone up to fellow Republican Representative Matt Rosendale, who had voted against McCarthy in earlier rounds, but voted "present" on the 15th ballot, helping to secure McCarthy's election.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.