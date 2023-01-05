Matt Gaetz Heckled Over Trump's Speaker Nomination

Representative Matt Gaetz's nomination of former President Donald Trump for speaker of the House was interrupted by a Democratic congressman who objected that Trump had "tried to overthrow our government."

Gaetz, a Florida Republican, nominated Trump before the House voted for the fifth time on Thursday with no speaker being chosen. Unrelenting hard-right opposition to Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California has resulted in 11 consecutive failed votes since the House convened on Tuesday, the most in an election for speaker since 1859.

Gaetz, who promised to nominate Trump for speaker last year, voted for the former president two times prior to nominating him on Thursday. His first vote prompted surprise and laughter from Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a fellow Trump loyalist who supports McCarthy for speaker.

Trump was praised by Gaetz for being "the first president in my lifetime that didn't start any new wars" during the nomination. The congressman argued that the achievement "unites some elements of the right and left for the benefit of our communities."

Democratic Representative Steve Cohen of Tennessee then loudly interjected and argued that Trump has attempted to start a "war" in Congress, referring to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a tweet from reporter Ben Jacobs.

"He tried to overthrow our government," Cohen can be heard saying in a video clip of the moment, although much of what was said is inaudible.

Other members of Congress shouted "order" in reaction to Cohen before House Clerk Cheryl Johnson, presiding over the chamber until a speaker is chosen, banged her gavel and Gaetz continued his speech.

Gaetz was ultimately the only member of Congress to cast a vote for Trump on Thursday, both before and after his nomination. Although Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado suggested nominating Trump during a Wednesday night Fox News appearance, she did not vote for him on Thursday.

Greene, who is also typically one of Trump's staunchest supporters, explained her rejection of the former president in a tweet shortly before she cast a vote for McCarthy for the 11th time.

"I don't want to see President Trump be just third in line to President, I want to see him actually be President," Greene tweeted. "That's why I was proud to endorse him the same day he announced he is running for President in 2024."

While nothing in House rules would prevent it, Trump seems unlikely to actually become speaker. The fact that no House members joined Gaetz in voting for Trump following his nomination hints at his diminishing influence over Republicans.

However, Trump himself may relish the idea of serving as speaker. He shared a doctored image of himself stoking chaos in the role to Truth Social while the House was in session.

The image shows Trump mockingly sticking out his tongue and rubbing his stomach while seated behind President Joe Biden and next to Vice President Kamala Harris as Biden addresses Congress.

