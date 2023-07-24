Heartwarming

Polka-Dot Puppy Melts Hearts Perfectly Copying '101 Dalmatians' Scene

Heartwarming Dogs TikTok Life Lifestyle

A Dalmatian puppy called Lucky has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of him watching 101 Dalmatians went viral.

The clip was shared on TikTok by the dog's owner on Friday, under the username @_lizz0712. It shows the puppy sitting by the television, watching the lookalike dogs on the screen, mimicking what they're doing. The young animal also appeared to be "lured" by the cartoon treats. The hilarious video comes with a caption that reads: "Watching 101 Dalmatians."

You may wonder whether dogs are actually able to see what's on television, and the short answer is yes, they are. In fact, dogs not only see what's on TV, but they can also tell if there is another canine in the program that they're watching. Judging by this dog's reaction to the movie, Lucky probably recognized the breed, too.

dalmatian puppy watching 101 dalmatians goes viral
A Dalmatian dog sits on a throw. The internet is in love with such a pup watching "101 Dalmatians" on television. Getty Images

They can tell canines in pictures too, so beware when you scroll through social media. Your dog may realize it and get jealous. A study on animal cognition published in Science Daily in 2013 found that nine dogs were able to distinguish others, regardless of breed, among pictures of other species by using visual cues alone.

However, dogs don't see what's on TV the way we do. They have dichromatic vision, which means they see only a range of two primary colors, yellow and blue.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received almost 825,000 views and over 108,000 likes on the platform.

@_lizz0712

Watching 101 Dalmatians 🐾#puppy #dalmatianpuppy #lucky #dogmom

♬ original sound - _lizz0712

One user, noniiie, commented: "Representation matters." And Livy000 wrote: "Not the treats luring him." Em Schulz added: "His tail wagging when the cartoon's tail wagged."

Lioness Mummy posted: "He was in the exact position as the animated puppies in some shots how adorable is that?" And Oreo and some guy commented: "A dog watching tv of a dog watching tv of a dog on tv." User joshj898 added: "little dude deserves all the canine crunchies."

Another user, Carlyevs, commented: "This is amazing. my St. Bernard used to watch Beethoven." And sugakookie posted: "This is the most adorable thing I've ever seen." Jamie O'Donnell added: "As a child whose first birthday party was 101 Dalmatians, this fulfills my childhood dream." And Allison wrote: "Omg [oh my god] my childhood heart is bursting."

Newsweek reached out to @_lizz0712 via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

