The Poll That Could See Republicans Finally Turn on Donald Trump

A new poll shows former President Donald Trump would lose in a hypothetical 2024 rematch against President Joe Biden as the Republican prepares to make a major speech on Saturday.

A new Echelon Insights poll shows Biden beating Trump with 47 percent to the former president's 44 percent, but it also shows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis beating Biden in a head-to-head contest.

The poll comes ahead of Trump's major speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, where some of his opponents for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination have already delivered addresses.

The Echelon Insights poll shows DeSantis defeating Biden in a hypothetical match up with 47 percent to the president's 44 percent—the reverse of a Trump/Biden contest.

DeSantis is widely seen as Trump's strongest potential opponent for the GOP presidential nomination but he has not formally declared a campaign.

Recent polling suggests that Republican voters still favor Trump for the party's nomination but polls showing that DeSantis has an advantage over Biden could have an effect on how primary voters eventually cast their ballots.

The Echelon Insights survey also shows that the share of respondents who said they would "definitely" vote for Biden is greater than those who said the same for Trump, with 38 percent saying they would definitely vote for the president and 9 percent saying they would probably vote for him.

When it came to Trump, 35 percent said they would definitely vote for him and 9 percent said they probably would, while a further 9 percent said they weren't sure.

The poll found that 32 percent of respondents said they would definitely vote for DeSantis in a contest with Biden, while another 32 percent said they would definitely vote for Biden.

Twelve percent said they would probably vote for Biden, while 15 percent said they would probably vote for DeSantis and 10 percent weren't sure.

The Echelon Insights poll was conducted from February 21 to 23 among 1,023 likely voters but it isn't the only recent poll that shows Biden performing better against Trump than DeSantis.

A Cygnal poll conducted among 2,424 likely voters from February 24 to 27 showed Biden leading DeSantis with 46 percent to the Republican's 45 percent, but the poll also found Biden leading Trump with 47 percent to the former president's 45 percent.

In contrast, an Emerson College poll conducted among 1,060 registered voters from February 24 to 25 showed Trump with 46 percent support in a head-to-head compared to Biden's 42 percent.

The same survey found that DeSantis would lose to Biden in a hypothetical matchup, with the president winning 44 percent support to the Florida governor's 40 percent.

DeSantis is not attending the CPAC in Maryland but is instead due to address a Club for Growth event for donors in Palm Beach, Florida. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also seen as a likely presidential contender, is also attending that event.

Newsweek has reached out to former President Trump's office for comment.