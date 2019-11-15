Prince Andrew to Talk Jeffrey Epstein Scandal in 'No Holds Barred' BBC Interview

Prince Andrew will publicly discuss his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein for the first time following continued questions about his links to the deceased billionaire pedophile.

The Duke of York has taken part in an interview with the BBC current affairs show Newsnight, which is due to air on British television on Saturday night (November 16).

Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis has promised it will be a "no holds barred" interview, with no questions being vetted by the royal family beforehand. The interview was held at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Prince Andrew has faced mounting pressure to explain what he knew about Epstein's behavior since the 66-year-old's death in his New York jail cell in August 10 while awaiting trafficking charges.

The pair were known to be friends for years, with Prince Andrew visiting Epstein's infamous private Caribbean island, Little St. James, several times. According to British investigative journalism show Dispatches on the Channel 4 network, Epstein also had 13 contact numbers for Prince Andrew in his black book of high-profile acquaintances.

In 2010, two years after Epstein was released from prison for soliciting prostitution from a minor, Prince Andrew was spotted waving goodbye to a young woman from inside Epstein's apartment. Prince Andrew and Epstein were also photographed together walking around New York's Central Park the same year.



Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with his rich and powerful friends, said she met the prince in 2001 at a party in London hosted by the financier when she was 17.

Giuffre claims she had sex with Prince Andrew at the party, before later having sex with him at Epstein's New York apartment. Giuffre also claims she took part in an orgy with Prince Andrew and at least eight other young women on Little St. James.

A photo of Prince Andrew with his arm around Giuffre's waist at the 2001 party exists, but the Duke of York has denied ever having a sexual relationship with her.

Prince Andrew previously released a lengthy statement distancing himself from Epstein following his death while denying he saw, witnessed or suspected "any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to [Epstein's] arrest and conviction."

"I met Mr Epstein in 1999. During the time I knew him, I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year. I have stayed in a number of his residences," Prince Andrew said.

"I have said previously that it was a mistake and an error to see him after his release in 2010 and I can only reiterate my regret that I was mistaken to think that what I thought I knew of him was evidently not the real person, given what we now know.

"I have tremendous sympathy for all those affected by his actions and behaviour."

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent."