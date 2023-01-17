Prince Harry's Book Revelations Have Damaged Prince William More Than Oprah

Prince William's net approval rating among Gen Z Brits has crashed 40 points in the wake of Prince Harry's book and Netflix series.

The Prince of Wales has taken a bigger hit to his reputation off the back of Prince Harry's recent disclosures than he did in the aftermath of the Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021.

Prince Harry's memoir Spare described a physical altercation between the brothers in which Harry was bundled to floor and it also accused William of telling him to pretend they didn't know each other at school.

How the Revelations Affected Prince William's Popularity

Prince William remains popular in Britain overall and enjoys high levels of support among the older generation, but this masks a significant swing among younger people.

As recently as September 13-14, days after Queen Elizabeth II died, 62 percent of 18-24 year olds felt positively about the prince, compared to 22 percent who felt negatively, a net rating of +40.

In the latest polling, between January 10 and 11, the two days after Spare was published, 43 percent of 18-24 year olds felt positively about William and 43 percent negatively, putting him on net zero.

Over all age groups, he went from 75 percent positive and 16 percent negative in September to 69 percent positive and 20 percent negative in January. That amounts to a drop from +59 to +49 in his net rating.

How Recent Poll Slump Compares to Oprah Aftermath

Prince William's standing among young people also took a hit in the aftermath of the Oprah interview, but it rallied in the days after Queen Elizabeth II died, when the country looked to the wider royal family for leadership.

During the CBS tell all, Meghan described how an unnamed royal family member commented on the color of her unborn child's skin and she also said she experienced suicidal thoughts while a working royal family member.

Days later, William told journalists on March 11, 2021, that the royals were "very much not a racist family."

Polling by YouGov on March 16 and 17 showed that 41 percent of 18-to-24-year-olds felt positively about William compared to 36 percent who felt negatively, putting him on +5. That is five points below his standing in YouGov's January 10-11 survey.

What Prince William's Poll Rating Means for His Future

While William remains popular overall, the views of young people may be particularly relevant to his future as Britain's next monarch.

While the royals are currently led by King Charles III, by the time William accedes to the throne this generation of young people could be anywhere between 30 and 50.

That means that if they don't change their views over time, and possibly pass on their perspective to the generations that follow, William could find his popularity in a somewhat different position by the time he is king.

There is no guarantee where U.K. public opinion will go next, but the prince's press team may wish to take note of the changing landscape of public opinion, which has not all been positive for him.

Jack Royston is Newsweek's chief royal correspondent based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.