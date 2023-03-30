Prince Harry 'Prince Charming' Moments With Meghan Markle Caught on Camera

Prince Harry is the focus of a new viral video showing a compilation of clips from royal engagements where he offers his hand to Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan's relationship has seen increased social media interest in recent months following the release of the multi-million-dollar media projects charting their story, from the eponymous six-part Netflix docuseries that debuted in December 2022, to Harry's memoir Spare published in January.

The couple's relationship was first made public in 2016, following them first meeting at a blind date set up by a mutual friend during the summer in London. Buckingham Palace announced their engagement in November 2017 and the couple were married in an extravagant royal wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Uploaded to video-sharing social media platform TikTok by user harryandmeghan_ clips from the couple's post-marriage public appearances have gone viral, reaching over 250,000 views and receiving in excess of 17,000 likes and 200 comments.

Captioned "Prince Harry literally prince charming," a number of TikTok users have praised the couple and their displays of public affection.

"I love the way he handles her, as if she's a delicate flower!! Chivalry on full display 🥰," read one comment.

"Kind thoughtful and loving like his mother 🥰🥰🥰," posted another, with a further user adding: "I'm happy for them. Great couple. They understand each other and that is the only thing that matters 🥰."

In the video, Harry is seen repeatedly taking Meghan by the hand, many clips of which were taken from the couple's first major overseas tour after their marriage, when they visited South Pacific islands, including Fiji, Tonga and Australia.

The tour would take on particular significance in the months and years after Harry and Meghan returned to Britain, with the prince citing it as a turning point in the way his family and the British tabloid press viewed his new wife.

Speaking to broadcaster, Oprah Winfrey, in the couple's bombshell first interview after their sensational exit from the royal family in 2020, Harry, citing feeling unsupported by the family and household, as well as media abuse from the tabloid press, said the tour showed Meghan's ability to outshine more senior royals.

"You know, my father, my brother, Kate [Middleton] and all the rest of the family, they were really welcoming [to Meghan]," he told Winfrey. "But it really changed after the Australia tour, after our South Pacific tour."

Meghan recalled: "That's when we announced we were pregnant with Archie. That was our first tour."

"But it was also the first time that the family got to see how incredible she is at the job," Harry said. "And that brought back memories."

In his Netflix series, the prince noted: "The issue is, when someone who's marrying in, who should be a supporting, a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight, or is doing the job better than the person who is born to do this. That upsets people. It shifts the balance."

Other clips included in the viral video are taken from the couple's on stage appearances at the WE Day event and Wellchild Awards in 2019.

Harry and Meghan's next large-scale royal appearance could see the couple return to London for the coronation of King Charles III in May.

Though a spokesperson for the couple confirmed in March that they had received "email correspondence" from the king's office about the ceremony, they will not confirm any decision to attend until a later date.

