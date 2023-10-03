Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Subjected to New Comedy Roast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle display a "lack of self-awareness" that is "very fun" and should "keep behaving shamefully," according to comedian Tim Dillon.

The stand-up comedian and podcaster took aim at the couple's Netflix show Harry & Meghan, saying: "Victimhood makes me laugh when someone is clearly not a victim."

Dillon made his comments during an interview on Talk TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored ten months after Harry's memoir Spare led the Sussexes to become a regular target of late night comedians in January.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clap during the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 closing ceremony, in Germany, on September 16, 2023. They were roasted by comedian Tim Dillon over their Netflix show. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Then, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Chris Rock, South Park and Trevor Noah were among those to roast the Sussexes.

Dillon told Piers Morgan: "I love them. They are my favorites. Reality television in America had kind of died down and they've brought it back.

"It's very interesting to make a three-part documentary on Netflix about how bad things are while living in a castle. I find the lack of self-awareness there to be very fun. I mean they're very funny.

"They simulated some type of car chase in New York City that didn't really happen. There was a cab driver that was driving them around who said it did not happen.

"I know people in Los Angeles that they have texted and reached out to because they kind of want to hang out in these circles with celebrities."

Harry and Meghan's spokesperson released a statement in May saying paparazzi photographers had subjected them to a "near catastrophic" two-hour car chase after the Women of Vision awards at Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Cab driver Sukhcharn Singh, who drove them for a small section of the journey, at the time told CBS News: "I think that's all, you know, exaggerated and stuff like that."

A clip of Dillon's remarks went viral on Twitter with 487,000 views and 2,600 likes after it was posted on September 27.

"I find the lack of self awareness to be very fun... I hope they keep behaving shamefully... whatever keeps them in the news."



Comedian Tim Dillon says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have saved reality TV in America.@piersmorgan | @TimJDillon pic.twitter.com/3y6pwlhRl5 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) September 27, 2023

Dillon added that Spotify "didn't make any money" out of their deal with Harry and Meghan and "nobody ended up listening after the first few episodes" of Meghan's podcast, Archetypes.

"Victimhood makes me laugh when someone is clearly not a victim," Dillon continued. "So living in a castle, being part of the royal family, would make you not a victim.

"To me, to portray yourself as someone who's having a rough go of it, whilst living in a castle, with royal protection, and then leaving and flying to America to stay in the home of a big celebrity and it's a beautiful home... They make me laugh.

"I like them I hope they don't go away. I hope they keep doing this. I hope they keep behaving shamefully. It's great for the tabloids. It's great for us.

"Keep doing it, keep simulating car chases. Simulate terrorist attacks. Whatever they want to do that keeps them in the news, I'm all for it."

His comments about victimhood tie in with much of the debate that followed Harry's book in January and their Netflix show Harry & Meghan in December.

At the time, Eric Schiffer, chair of Reputation Management Consultants, told Newsweek: "Harry and Meghan built a brand on benevolent inspiration focused on the environment, equality, mental health and in the last 30 days Harry chose to go negative in a 'professional victim' way that has destroyed this sentiment and created carnage for this elegantly positive brand that he had built in America.

"The backlash largely comes from the cognitive dissonance created when you build a brand on a positive foundation and then you turn it into a missile aimed not at a third party enemy but at your father and your brother."

Meghan's podcast won two awards, a Gracie Award and a People's Choice award, but the deal with Spotify was axed in May, a month before the couple were labeled "f****** grifters" by executive Bill Simmons.

Harry has previously accused Morgan of targeting him and Meghan as revenge for a lawsuit he filed in 2019 against Mirror Group Newspapers, which previously employed Morgan.

In a witness statement, Harry wrote: "As a consequence of me bringing my Mirror Group claim, both myself and my wife have been subjected to a barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation from Piers Morgan, who was the Editor of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004, presumably in retaliation and in the hope that I will back down, before being able to hold him properly accountable for his unlawful activity towards both me and my mother during his editorship."

Harry said he believes journalists at the Mirror hacked his mother Princess Diana's phone in the 1990s: "The thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother's private and sensitive messages (in the same way as they have me) and then having given her a 'nightmare time' three months prior to her death in Paris, makes me feel physically sick and even more determined to hold those responsible, including Mr Morgan, accountable for their vile and entirely unjustified behavior."

