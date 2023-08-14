Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Expand 'Creative Vision' With Career Move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "clever" career move into adapting a popular novel for the screen has the potential to expand their "creative vision" by helping them to "further connect with their audience," an entertainment expert has told Newsweek.

Harry and Meghan's new project was revealed this month, as the couple are working with streaming partner, Netflix, to develop a screen adaptation of the hit novel Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune.

The book is at its core a love story, showing a couple's coming together in a rundown hotel by a lake, while tackling the key themes of personal loss, self-empowerment and aging.

A number of elements in the novel's plot echo Harry and Meghan's own life journeys, including the devastating impact that the loss of a parent can have on a child, no matter the age, as well as the idea of family duty. The novel is set in Toronto, Canada, where Meghan lived while filming legal drama Suits before her marriage.

Speaking to Vogue about the acquisition of the film rights to her novel by Netflix and Archewell Productions [Harry and Meghan's production company], Fortune said: "I'm so thrilled about working with Netflix and Archewell to bring Meet Me at the Lake to the screen. Will and Fern's [main characters] love story is dear to my heart, and I can't imagine a more perfect partnership."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed at Westminster Abbey, London, March 9, 2020. The couple are moving into book adaptations for the screen with a new project for Netflix. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

As well as being a popular move, with Harry and Meghan able to capitalize on the novel's already strong fanbase for their adaptation, the move into scripted content in general opens a world of creative opportunities for the couple, entertainment expert and founder of MarkMeets, Mark Boardman, told Newsweek.

"With Meet Me by the Lake securing its spot as a number one bestseller, the novel's romantic themes present a strategic opportunity for Harry and Meghan," he said. "Adapting a proven winner to the screen can be a clever move, potentially allowing the couple to resonate with audiences in a genre that has already captivated readers."

"Securing rights to any book would be a challenge for anyone but Meghan and Harry would have to have really pitched the value they can bring and offer a twist as to why potentially their hands would be capable of doing the book justice," he explained.

"Although there isn't a sequel to the book, the potential movie adaptation holds intriguing parallels to Harry and Meghan's own love story. The narrative's ups and downs, intertwined with steamy scenes, could serve as a reflection of their personal journey, offering a unique lens into their shared experiences."

There was a professional link between Harry and Meghan and Meet Me at the Lake before the couple became publicly tied to a screen adaptation. The book is published in the U.S. by Penguin Random House, the company who also published Harry's memoir, Spare, back in January.

Spare marked a turning point for the couple, as, though it dominated global news coverage and sold in record-breaking numbers, the book earned them a wave of negative backlash, resulting in their net approval ratings plummeting in both Britain and America.

Since then, the couple have started to see a tide turn in their popularity in the States, and the news of a new project that isn't based around polarizing royal bombshells could, according to Boardman, be a move to help further boost their image. It could also open up their wider post-working royal careers into the more creative spheres.

"Carley Fortune's compelling narrative might align precisely with what Harry and Meghan are seeking," he said. "By acquiring the film rights, they could infuse their distinct creative vision into the project, adding their own twist to a story that already boasts a strong foundation. This creative flexibility could enable them to further connect with their audience and showcase their evolving narrative style."

No official announcement about the screen adaptation project has yet been made by Netflix of Archewell, though the writing and production cannot be expected to begin in earnest until the conclusion of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA industry strikes, which remain ongoing.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.