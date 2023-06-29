Prince Harry's Palace Nemesis Received $180K Payout From King Charles

A palace aide, who was named by Prince Harry's legal team in his security battle against the U.K. government, received a $180,000-plus "compensation payment" after leaving King Charles' household earlier this year, according to a new financial report.

The British monarchy published its annual Sovereign Grant Report on Thursday. It showed the institution's official expenses, for which it received £86.3 million ($109m) of public funding for the financial year 2022 to 2023.

In the accounts section of the report that lists staff expenditure, it was revealed that Sir Edward Young—formerly principal private secretary to Queen Elizabeth II and then joint principal private secretary to King Charles III—had "received a compensation payment of £145,000-£150,000 [$183,000 to $190,000]" in March 2023.

Young, 56, who was one of Queen Elizabeth II's closest advisers, officially left the royal household in May. The payment is reported to have been part of his redundancy package after Charles merged his household with the late queen's in 2022. The king also handed him a peerage and a spot in the chivalric Order of the Bath as way of thanks.

Main picture: Prince Harry in London, June 6, 2023. Inset top right: Sir Edward Young in Wales, October 14, 2021. Harry's lawyers cited "significant tensions" between the prince and courtier in a 2022 legal hearing. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Upon the announcement that he was leaving royal service, Young issued a rare personal statement: "I am honoured to have served two sovereigns through historic times, and grateful for all the support and friendship of colleagues along the way. I am deeply touched by their kind words and tributes as I venture beyond the Palace gates, but look forward to staying in close contact in years ahead."

Young became the subject of increased public interest in recent years, as Prince Harry revealed frictions between himself and his grandmother's heavily relied-upon aide.

In 2022, Harry made a public declaration of distrust about whom Elizabeth chose to surround herself with. This came during an interview for NBC's Today show, in which he described a fleeting secret visit to the monarch with Meghan, ahead of the Invictus Games in The Netherlands.

"It was just so nice to see her. She's on great form," Harry said, going on to add: "I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her."

This comment was widely reported on. Members of Eilzabeth's household were profiled in the media. These included Young, and another of the monarch's close aides known to have come into conflict with the prince, her dresser Angela Kelly.

Harry's issue with Young was explicitly referenced later in 2022, when his lawyers named the courtier in their lawsuit against the U.K. Home Office over the decision to remove the prince's state-funded bodyguards when he stopped being a working royal in 2020.

To inform its decision, the Home Office had consulted the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), for the protection of royalty and public figures, of which Young was a member.

Harry's lawsuit said that the prince should have been able to make his own case to RAVEC before the committee made the decision to remove his security. Harry's legal team added that Young should not have been part of the committee, telling the court, per the U.K. newspaper The Daily Telegraph: "There were significant tensions between the claimant and Sir Edward Young."

Prince Harry's "Spare" memoir piled in store on publication day, January 10, 2023. The royal criticized Young, whom he called "The Bee" in the book. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Further criticism for Young was made by Harry in his memoir, Spare, published in January. The prince assigned senior courtiers epithets in the book, with the three main figures referred to as insects.

"I dealt mostly with just three [courtiers]," Harry wrote. "All middle-aged white men who'd managed to consolidate power through a series of bold Machiavellian maneuvers. They had normal names, exceedingly British names, but they sort more easily into zoological categories. The Bee. The Fly. And the Wasp."

The prince did not name Young in Spare, though a number of British news outlets have identified him as "The Bee," whom Harry went on to describe as: "Oval-faced and fuzzy and tended to glide around with great equanimity and poise, as if he was a boon to all living things. He was so poised that people didn't fear him. Big mistake. Sometimes their last mistake."

Among the references to "The Bee" in his book, Harry wrote that he was the instigator behind his access to Queen Elizabeth being blocked in January 2020. A pre-arranged visit to his grandmother to discuss his and Meghan Markle's exit from the monarchy was cancelled without warning.

"I said to Meg: 'They're blocking me from seeing my own grandmother,'" Harry wrote.

For his part, Young has made no public comment about Harry or members of the royal family outside of his professional capacity.

Newsweek approached Buckingham Palace and representatives of Prince Harry via email for comment.

