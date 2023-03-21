Prince Harry's Ridicule Shows No Signs of Ending

Prince Harry's book Spare is being parodied in a "frostbite-and-all" comedy "biography" that "exposes every shouting match, fist-fight, betrayal, teddy bear, awkward hug and tear-stained wedding rehearsal" and "all for privacy," according to publicity material.

Spare Us! A Harrody will be published by Little Brown, owned by Hachette, on April 1 and will send up the prince's own tell-all memoir, which was published in January.

The parody version has been written by Bruno Vincent, whose Enid Blyton parodies have drawn attention before, including the book Five on Brexit Island, which was a Christmas number-one best-seller in Britain.

The prince has been the butt of the joke for some of America's most famous comedians since his book came out in January, marking a sharp pivot in the discussion surrounding Harry and Meghan in the U.S.

A press release promoting Spare Us read: "He was born into an ancient, powerful dynasty and, through no fault of his own, became one of the most recognisable men on the planet. His life was a constant barrage of press intrusion and manipulation.

"Until, finally, he demanded that it stop. In order to get the privacy he so craved, he has written a frostbite-and-all book that goes deep inside the castle walls and exposes every shouting match, fist-fight, betrayal, teddy bear, awkward hug and tear-stained wedding rehearsal for the world to feast their eyes on.

"All for privacy! This is his story."

Despite their serious image, Harry and Meghan Markle have been targets for comedians since the prince's book told the world how he got frostbite on his penis during a 2011 trek across the North Pole.

The real Spare read: "My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized. The last place I wanted to be was Frostnipistan."

A friend recommended him Elizabeth Arden cream but he described feeling uncomfortable about the choice because "my mum used that on her lips."

"I found a tube," he wrote, "and the minute I opened it, the smell transported me through time. I felt as if my mother was right there in the room. Then I took a smidge and applied it...down there."

Trevor Noah, who just three months earlier was a guest on Meghan's Spotify podcast Archetypes, was among those to poke fun at the prince during the Grammy Awards in February.

While introducing British comedian James Corden, he said: "James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of The Late Late Show. He's also living proof that a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frost-bitten penis."

Trevor Noah with a Prince Harry jab at the Grammys:



“James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of the Late Late Show.



“He’s also living proof that a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis.”#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pio9NrEOCF — Jamie Johnson (@JamieoJohnson) February 6, 2023

Elsewhere, Harry's book was mocked on South Park with a memoir by the "Prince of Canada" titled Waaagh during an episode titled The Worldwide Privacy Tour.

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Saturday Night Live and Chris Rock are also among those to mock Harry and Meghan since the book came out.

