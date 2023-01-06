Prince Harry Slams William's 'Alarming' Baldness, Lack of Diana Resemblance

Prince Harry takes aim at his older brother's hair loss in his upcoming memoir Spare, which he claimed makes William look less like their mother Princess Diana.

Excerpts from Harry's memoir have been filtered out by the press. The latest revelations have included news of a physical fight between Harry and William, Harry admitting to taking cocaine and also admitting to killing 25 people in Afghanistan.

Every detail released to the public so far has seemingly become a fresh talking point on social media. The polarizing figures of Harry and Meghan Markle are once again dividing opinions with some defending the couple, while others are slamming Harry for speaking out against his family.

The latest leak to spark debate online comes from Harry's comments about his brother's "alarming" hair loss.

The Daily Mail has released a number of passages and details from Spare before its official release on January 10, 2023.

During a verbal confrontation between the brothers and father Charles, the British newspaper report that Harry took a long look at William and took note of his changing looks.

"I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little, taking in every detail: his familiar scowl, which had always been the norm in his dealings with me," he wrote.

He goes on to describe his brother's baldness or thinning hair as "alarming" and "more advanced than mine." He states that because of this, the resemblance he had to their mother Diana had "faded."

Harry's comments in Spare have caused another backlash online, with people weighing in about William's current day resemblance to Diana, and Harry's own thinning hair.

"Man wrote a book to dis his bro in 99 diff ways," wrote YouTuber Jay D. Cartere on Twitter. Defending William's current look, @S1CT wrote, "Not true, William has the lowered head and brilliant, shy smile that made Diana so iconic." Another Twitter user, @FayeH321wrote, "When William grins or laughs he looks exactly like her, sans hair of course."

Comparing two images of Diana and William side by side, @luu297 said the royal "doesn't need hair to look like Diana."

Btw Prince William doesn't need hair to look like Diana pic.twitter.com/7Qp56FtvbA — Luu (@luu297) January 5, 2023

Others piled into Harry on Twitter, calling him petty for his assessment of his brother's looks.

"I am buying this book for the pettiness," joked one user, while another compared it with the "Burn Book" from the movie Mean Girls.

Prince Harry has also sparked a fresh waves of jokes and memes online for reportedly stating he had a frostbitten penis at his brother's wedding.

Despite the numerous criticisms of his family in his upcoming book, he has stated that he is pro-monarchy.

A full interview from Harry discussing some of the book revelations will air on Sunday at 9 pm U.K. time on the British network ITV. Spare will be released to the public on January 10.