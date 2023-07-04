Prince William 'Blowing Kisses' to Royal Child Before Event Goes Viral

Prince William has become the subject of a new viral video as fans have widely shared touching footage of the royal blowing kisses to one of his children outside Kensington Palace in London before leaving for an engagement in 2022.

William has been the focus of increasing social-media posts and videos since becoming Prince of Wales last September, following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

With wife Kate, William has three children: Prince George, born in 2013; Princess Charlotte, born 2015; and Prince Louis, born 2018.

Main picture: Prince William in Cardiff, Wales, on June 4, 2022. Inset top right: From left, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, in London, June 17, 2023. William's touching interaction with Prince Louis from 2022 has resurfaced on TikTok. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The clip was uploaded by TikTok user the.royal.watcher on July 3 and captioned "Prince William blowing lots of kisses to his children before heading off to an engagement via helicopter." It shows William blowing a kiss to Prince Louis who is sitting in the back of a parked car.

In an extended version of the footage, not shown in the TikTok video, Kate, with George and Charlotte, accompany William and make their way to a waiting helicopter.

The footage was shot on June 4, 2022, when William, Kate, George and Charlotte made a visit to Cardiff in Wales to view the preparations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the local community.

The visit was part of the weekend-long Jubilee celebrations that included a pop-concert outside Buckingham Palace, London. There was also the 96-year-old queen's final balcony appearance before her death on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

The video of William's interaction with Louis has been viewed on TikTok over 150,000 times in 24 hours. It has received more than 5,700 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the royal.

"He's an amazing dad just like his mother," wrote one user, to which the video's poster responded: "Princess Diana was very affectionate with William and Harry and this has clearly continued down the generations."

"I love that he's such an affectionate father and broke some of those generational traumas," wrote another user, with a further comment reading: "Now that's what a real man does."

William and Kate have included their three children in an increased number of royal events over the past year. These began with the Platinum Jubilee events in 2022 before the state funeral commemorations for the late queen.

Most recently, all three Wales children were included in the coronation celebrations for their grandfather King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, on May 6.

Prince George played a prominent role as one of the king's Pages of Honour, while Charlotte and Louis attended the historic service among the congregation with their parents.

In June, George, Charlotte and Louis also were at the king's first Trooping the Colour parade after his accession. This event marks the sovereign's official birthday and includes a carriage procession, military review and aerial flypast over London, with members of the royal family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.