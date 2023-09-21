Prince William Charming Crowds in New York City Goes Viral—Video

Prince William's solo visit to New York City has become the subject of a new viral video, after footage of the crowds gathered to greet the royal was shared on social-media site TikTok.

William made a brief two-day visit to NYC from September 18 to 19 to attend his Earthshot Prize Summit. The event gathered leaders in the economic and environmental fields to discuss the global approach to tackling climate change and repairing human-driven damage to the planet.

Aside from attending the summit with Michael Bloomberg, Caroline Kennedy and Bill Gates, the prince undertook a packed schedule of events, including meetings with the President of Ecuador and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres. William also made visits to a scheme to regenerate NYC's oyster reefs and a Manhattan fire station.

Prince William smiles at the camera; and (inset right) meets well-wishers in Manhattan during a visit to New York City on September 19, 2023 for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. Footage of the crowds gathered to greet the British royal was shared on TikTok. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user @gatito1968 on September 20, footage from this last engagement, where the prince toured the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY)'s Ten House station and met with crowds gathered outside, has been viewed over 125,000 times.

Captioned "New York charmed by a prince - William the Conqueror," the video features footage of the royal's motorcade through the city, as well as William meeting serving firefighters and members of the public.

The prince's visit to the firehouse was made in recognition of FDNY Ten House's heroic efforts as first responders in the city, most notably during the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

During his visit, the prince discussed with the crew the importance of the mental-health considerations for first responders and members of the emergency services.

Mental health has been a core thread of William's working output as a member of the royal family, spotlighting a number of initiatives and charities working in the field.

The new TikTok video has proven popular among the platform's users, receiving more than 11,000 likes and almost 700 comments, many of which have praised William and his brief visit to NYC.

"He looks every bit a Prince," wrote one user. "Prince William we salute you."

"New York definitely loves Prince William," posted another, with a further comment reading: "I am a American, [I] love Prince William he is [a] perfect prince."

William enjoys a loyal fanbase in the U.S., with recent polls ranking him among the most-popular public figures among Americans.

Prince William meets firefighters during a visit to the FDNY's Ten House fire station in Manhattan, New York City, September 19, 2023. The royal discussed the importance of mental-health care for first responders. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A survey conducted by U.S. analytics company Gallup in July saw Americans rank the prince as the most-popular name in a list of 15 newsmakers, including President Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Vice President Kamala Harris and King Charles III.

This echoed the results of an exclusive Newsweek poll conducted in September by Redfield & Wilton, which found that William and his wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales, are the most-popular royal couple among Americans.

Kate has a net approval rating of plus 33 percent, while William polled at plus 28. By contrast, Prince Harry's net approval rating was at plus 12, with his wife, Meghan Markle, at minus 2.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

