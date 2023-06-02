Prince William's Coronation Concert 'Dad Moves' Shared by Fans

Prince William's humorous interactions with Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the coronation concert for King Charles III in May have gone viral after fans posted an edited clip from the evening on social media.

William and Kate Middleton attended the celebratory event in the grounds of Windsor Castle with their two eldest children alongside the king and Queen Camilla, as well as a number of other senior royals.

The concert featured performances from A-list pop acts such as Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, as well as seeing William take the stage himself to make a tribute speech to his newly crowned father.

Prince William photographed waving a flag in the direction of his eldest son, Prince George, during the coronation concert at Windsor Castle, May 7, 2023. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

During the event, which was broadcast live in Britain and around the Commonwealth, news cameras picked up shots of the royals interacting in the royal box.

Uploaded to TikTok by user l0velycatherine, an edited clip of footage showing Kate, George and Charlotte dancing, before cutting to images of William mischievously waving a flag in the direction of his two children, has been viewed over half a million times in 24 hours.

Captioned: "what a very dad thing to do 🤣," the video has also received in excess of 70,000 likes and numerous comments. Many of which have praised the young family, as well as William's cheeky behavior.

"Those are such dad moves!! 😂," wrote one user. "Always driving the kids crazy. He was loving it that night 😂🥰."

"Prince William was having the time of his life 😂," wrote another, with a further comment reading: "Lmao I love William, he is a mood😭."

The Wales family undertook a number of public appearances during the coronation weekend, including witnessing the ceremony itself at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Prince George was given an official role in the historic ceremony as a Page of Honour to his grandfather, while Charlotte and Louis watched on from the congregation with their parents.

As heir to the throne and Prince of Wales, William was a central figure in the celebrations, and paid a ceremonial homage to his father during the coronation service which included touching his crown and swearing to be his "liege man of life and limb."

During the coronation concert, the prince paid a touching on-stage tribute to the new king, and opened with a reference to his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future," he told concert viewers. "And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. And she would be a very proud mother."

Prince William photographed touching the St Edward's Crown worn by King Charles III during his coronation at Westminster Abbey, May 6, 2023. The prince swore an oath of allegiance to his father during the historic ceremony. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve," he continued.

"Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected."

The prince highlighted that "perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported," and added: "Pa, we are all so proud of you."

When he became king, Charles made one of his first duties the act of elevating his son's title to "Prince of Wales," one he had held for over five decades. Though no formal investiture for this title has been announced, and is thought unlikely, William took the opportunity in closing his speech to make his own dedication to the nation.

He ended: "I commit myself to serve you all. King, country and Commonwealth. God save the King!"

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

