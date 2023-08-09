Prince William and Kate's Behind-the-Scenes Interview Moment Praised Online

Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, have gone viral on TikTok again, after behind-the-scenes footage from their engagement interview in 2010 resurfaced.

William and Kate marked their 12th wedding anniversary in April. They began dating at university in 2001 and William proposed during a vacation in Kenya nine years later. The engagement was announced on November 16, 2010, with the couple giving an interview to British journalist Tom Bradby later that day.

The sit-down is William and Kate's only long-form joint television interview to date. It explored how they met and fell in love, as well as heavier topics such as how Kate planned to approach life as a working royal and whether she was intimidated to follow in the footsteps of the late Princess Diana.

Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement at St James's Palace on November 16, 2010. They recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The interview was conducted at Clarence House, the home of William's father Charles, now King Charles III.

Two clips from the interview that were not part of the main broadcast were uploaded to TikTok by @royalfamilyslife on August 7. They show the couple's relaxed interactions and have been watched more than 100,000 times so far.

In the first clip, before the start of the interview, Kate is seen asking if she can rearrange the cushions behind her so she can sit more comfortably. William jokingly tells his bride-to-be: "Get comfortable, we could be here a while!"

In the second clip, William is seen telling Kate: "And breathe!" She throws her head back with laughter and replies: "I'm not very good at that!"

The viral video has racked up over 3,000 likes, as well as comments praising the couple, who took on the senior royal roles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September.

"Absolutely adorable together," wrote one TikTok commenter. "He still looks at her in the same naughty way," posted another.

The footage was first broadcast in a behind-the-scenes documentary William & Kate: In Their Own Words, in which Bradby discussed the interview.

In the 2011 documentary, the journalist said William had a core message he wished to convey: "He wants to make sure the past is not a guide to the future." This, Bradby noted, was a reference to the breakdown of Charles and Diana's marriage.

During the interview, the prince made clear that he had not proposed sooner because he wanted to make sure Kate knew the upsides and downsides to joining his family.

After Bradby highlighted how protective he seemed of Kate, William agreed, saying he was "massively so."

"Her and her family," he said. "I really want to make sure they have the best sort of guidance and chance to see what life has been like or what life is like in the family, and that's kind of almost why I have been waiting this long."

He added: "I wanted to give her a chance to see in and to back out if she needed to before it all got too much. Because I'm trying to learn from lessons done in the past and I just wanted to give her the best chance to settle in and to see what happens on the other side."

The couple married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey. They now have three children: Prince George, born in 2013, Princess Charlotte, born in 2015, and Prince Louis, born in 2018.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.