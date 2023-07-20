Prince William's Reason for 'Waiting So Long' To Propose to Kate Goes Viral

The Prince and Princess of Wales' engagement interview, filmed in November 2010, has become the subject of a new viral video, as footage of Prince William explaining his reason for wanting to wait before proposing has resurfaced on social media site TikTok.

William and Kate first met while studying at university in Scotland back in 2001 and began dating soon after. As the girlfriend of the future king, Kate was thrust into the public spotlight, often facing paparazzi photographers and increasing speculation over whether the couple would one day marry. At this time, the future royal was given the derogatory tabloid nickname "Waity Katie," amidst claims she was waiting for William to propose.

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed at St James's Palace on the day they announced their engagement, November 16, 2010. A clip from the couple's engagement interview has gone viral on social media. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

After a brief split in 2007, the couple formally announced their engagement in November 2010, following William's proposal while on a vacation in Kenya weeks earlier. On the evening of November 16, 2010, the couple sat down for what is to date their only joint television interview, and in it they discussed their relationship and the prince's reason for caution before entering the marital state.

Uploaded to TikTok by user princessmiddleton_, on July 19, a clip from this interview, which was aired on Britain's ITV network with broadcaster Tom Bradby, has been viewed over 100,000 in 24 hours and received in excess of 7,000 likes and numerous comments.

In the clip, Bradby is heard noting that William is "very protective" of Kate, to which the prince responded: "Massively so, of course. Her and her family, I really want to make sure they have the best sort of guidance and chance to see what life has been like or what life is like in the [royal] family, and that's kind of almost why I have been waiting this long."

"I wanted to give her a chance to see in and to back out if she needed to before it all got too much," he explained. "Because I'm trying to learn from lessons done in the past and I just wanted to give her the best chance to settle in and to see what happens on the other side."

Not shown in the viral clip, Kate offered a response to the prince's point, highlighting that she was grateful to have had the time to fully understand the life she was entering into.

"I'm also glad that I've had the time to sort of grow and understand myself more as well so hopefully do a good job," she said.

A number of commenters on the TikTok clip have praised the prince and the couple for their interview answers.

"To have watched this interview and see how she shines now, they really are a great team!" wrote one user.

"He gave her time and guided her. That's why she is successful," posted another, with a further comment reading: "Sensible, measured, realistic."

William and Kate married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 with Queen Elizabeth II and the entire extended royal family—together with representatives of the European royal houses—in attendance.

The couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary this year and have three children; Prince George, born in 2013; Princess Charlotte, born in 2015; and Prince Louis born in 2018.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

