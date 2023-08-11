Prince William Handed Military Role Linked to Harry After Palace Web Update

Prince William has been handed a military role connected with Prince Harry's former army unit amid the brothers' ongoing rift, just days after Buckingham Palace updated its website to acknowledge the king's younger son's active service.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that King Charles III has appointed William as the new Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps, the aviation division of the British Army.

The Prince of Wales stands during a visit to the Welsh Guards in Windsor, Berkshire, England, March 1, 2023. And (inset) Prince Harry on a visit to members of The Army Air Corps in England, March 16, 2018. William has been made Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Charles had previously held the honorary position himself, being appointed in 1992 to mark the 40th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession.

William has a long association with the army. He served in the Household Cavalry from 2006 to 2008. Afterwards, he pursued an interest in aviation when he trained as a helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force.

William's appointment—made in connection with two others as Colonel-in-Chief of The Mercian Regiment and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Valley—comes as he has gradually been taking on more responsibility within the monarchy in the 12 months since Queen Elizabeth II's death.

William is now first in line to the throne, the new Prince of Wales and head of the billion-dollar Duchy of Cornwall property portfolio.

These developments in the prince's professional life come as increasing attention has been drawn to his private life. In particular, the spotlight is on his feud with younger brother Prince Harry, who confirmed the breakdown of contact between the pair in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

Harry made a number of revelatory allegations against his brother in the memoir, which was published in January, becoming the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time. These included the claim that the brothers were never as close as the public were led to believe; that William displayed jealousy over Harry's freedom; and an allegation of a physical assault in a 2019 argument at Kensington Palace, London, over Meghan Markle.

William made no response to the memoir or Harry's claims. The brothers have not been seen interacting together publicly since the book's release.

Both William and Harry's army careers were discussed in September 2022. The younger prince's right to wear military uniform for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was debated when he was stripped of his patronages after stepping away from the monarchy in 2020.

Harry ultimately wore the uniform of the Blues and Royals regiment for a lying-in-state vigil for his late grandmother at Westminster Hall, London, alongside William. However, he put on civilian dress for the state funeral days later.

Harry served in the armed forces from 2006 to 2015, after a course of training at the world-famous Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, Surrey. After passing out (graduating) from there, the prince entered the Blues and Royals regiment of the Household Cavalry.

In 2007, Harry was deployed for his first tour of active duty in Afghanistan, working as a forward air controller, co-ordinating airstrikes against the Taliban. The tour was cut short when an international media embargo on his location was broken, making his remaining with fellow soldiers a risk to his and their safety.

In 2012, Harry qualified as an Apache helicopter pilot, leaving the Blues and Royals to join the Army Air Corps, with whom he undertook a second tour of Afghanistan. He left the services altogether in 2015 to take up royal duties full-time.

Harry wrote extensively about his military career in his memoir, including the revelation that he had personally killed 25 Taliban fighters during the course of his active duty.

When he left the Army Air Corps, Harry was widely praised, including a glowing tribute from his commander, Lieutenant Colonel Tom de la Rue.

At the time, de la Rue said: "Captain Wales has reached the pinnacle of flying excellence as an Apache pilot, particularly in Afghanistan, and, in the process, has proved to be a real inspiration to the many Army Air Corps officers and soldiers who have come to know him so well over the last 2 years."

Prince William and Prince Harry photographed during their training as military helicopter pilots in Surrey, England, June 18, 2009. The princes both pursued military careers before taking on royal duties full-time. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William's appointment as the corps commander-in-chief comes as the role is likely to have been considered for Harry by the king, had he remained a working member of the royal family.

A Newsweek report on August 8 highlighted that the royal family's official website had only recently updated its webpage on Prince Harry's army career to include his service with the Army Air Corps. Prior to this, the page ended its account with the royal's promotion to the rank of lieutenant of the Blues and Royals in 2008.

A report from the U.K. newspaper Daily Express in August also highlighted that Harry's "HRH" (His Royal Highness) titles had been removed from a number of webpages. When he left the monarchy in 2020, the prince agreed to stop using the style, which denotes his senior royal status, in favor of simply using "Prince Harry" or "The Duke of Sussex" as identifiers.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family website has been systematically updating its pages to reflect new titles and the change in reign.

Though Harry no longer holds any official military patronages, he continues his associations with servicemen and women, principally through his veterans event, the Invictus Games.

The sports tournament, which showcases the mental and physical strength of injured, sick or wounded armed forces personnel, will hold its sixth event in Germany next month, with the prince expected to attend.

