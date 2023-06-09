Prince William Responds to Remarks About Kate Middleton at Hospital

Prince William responded to a comment about his wife, Kate Middleton, on Wednesday while visiting a cancer center connected with his late mother, Princess Diana.

William attended the opening of the Royal Marsden Oak Cancer Centre in England on June 8 in his capacity as president of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, a position he has held since 2007 and which was previously held by Princess Diana from 1989 until her death in 1997.

While at the center, William met with staff and a number of patients undergoing treatment. Captured by news cameras covering the event, the prince met with one patient who had the room in stitches as he voiced surprise at the royal's height.

"You're a tall b***** aren't you!" he said, to which William joked that he was wearing "heels."

Prince William photographed with a patient at the Oak Cancer Centre at The Royal Marsden Hospital, June 8, 2023. The patient photographed joked with the prince about his height and said Kate Middleton was a "nice lady." Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The prince is among the tallest members of the royal family, reportedly measuring in at 6'3" (1.9 meters). The royal would tower over his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at royal events as she was just 5'4" (1.6 meters).

The man who commented on the prince's height then went on to make a reference to his wife, Kate, who became Princess of Wales following the accession of King Charles III in September 2022.

"Your wife's not bad," he told William. "She's a nice lady as well." To which the prince laughed and agreed "she is a nice lady," before turning to the man's wife and noting: "He's a chatty one! I bet the nurses have got their eye on you."

The interaction came as William had a similar exchange during a joint visit with Kate to Birmingham, England in April. During a walkabout in the city to meet members of the public who had come to see the royals, a woman among the crowd told the prince: "That's an amazing outfit Kate has got on!"

Prince William photographed at the official opening of the Oak Cancer Centre at The Royal Marsden Hospital, June 8, 2023. The prince met with staff and patients at the centre during his visit. Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

To this, William looked over at his wife and responded: "She always looks stunning." The couple, who met while studying at university together in 2001, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on April 29.

William's relationship with the Royal Marsden Hospital spans a number of decades, with the prince undertaking a period of work experience with staff at the facility when he was in his early 20s.

During his visit on Wednesday, the royal met with Matron Lorraine Hyde, one of his professional mentors during his placement. "We have met before," he said in footage captured by journalists covering the event. "18 years ago I think it was. I was on work experience."

Hyde was celebrating 40 years working with the hospital.

During a speech to mark the opening of the new £70m ($87.8m) Oak Cancer Centre, William said: "I am delighted to be here with you today to celebrate the opening of a remarkable treatment and research facility, that will transform the lives of cancer patients.

"The Oak Cancer Centre is a major milestone in both The Royal Marsden's history and the future of early diagnosis. I was delighted to launch the appeal for this facility eight years ago and lay the foundation stone in 2020, so I am incredibly proud to be standing here with you all today in this beautiful building."

