Princess Diana's Thoughts on Being 'Queen' Resurface Ahead of Coronation

Princess Diana's response when asked whether or not she believed she would "ever be queen" has resurfaced online before her ex-husband King Charles III's coronation.

Diana married then Prince Charles in July 1981. They had two children, Prince William (born 1982) and Prince Harry (born 1984). But the marriage broke down towards the end of the 1980s and, in 1992, they announced their formal separation.

The prime minister at the time, John Major, announced during a speech at the House of Commons on December 9 that: "With regret, the Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to separate. Their Royal Highnesses have no plans to divorce and their constitutional positions are unaffected. This decision has been reached amicably, and they will both continue to participate fully in the upbringing of their children."

Major also informed the gathered members of parliament that the separation would not affect the titles or rights of succession of Princes Harry and William and added: "There is no reason why the Princess of Wales should not be crowned queen in due course."

Princess Diana photographed in South Korea, November 3, 1992. The princess' comments about being "queen" have gone viral ahead of King Charles' coronation. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Three years later, in 1995, Diana took part in the now infamous BBC Panorama interview with journalist Martin Bashir.

During the interview, which aired on November 20, Diana was asked her thoughts on the state of the monarchy in the modern age, her husband's suitability to the role of monarch, her thoughts on Camilla Parker Bowles' role in the breakdown of her marriage, and whether—given John Major's comment—she ever believed she would be queen.

In a clip from the interview, which has gone viral, the princess revealed she did not believe the crown would one day fall to her, for reasons she went on to explain.

Posted to TikTok on Sunday by user, missddiana, the video has been viewed over 300,000 times and received in excess of 21,000 likes and 700 comments.

"Do you think you will ever be queen?" Bashir is seen asking in the drawing room of the princess' Kensington Palace apartment.

"No, I don't, no," she responded before going on to add the famous quote: "I'd like to be a queen of people's hearts, in people's hearts. But I don't see myself as being queen of this country."

"I don't think many people would want me to be queen," she explained. "Actually, when I say many people, I mean this establishment that I am married into."

Not shown in the clip, Diana then added that the "establishment" had decided that she was a "non-starter." When asked why, she explained: "Because I do things differently, because I don't go by a rule book, because I lead from the heart, not the head, and albeit that's got me into trouble in my work, I understand that. But someone's got to go out there and love people and show it."

Watched by an estimated worldwide audience of over 200 million, the broadcast marked a final step in the breakdown of the Wales' marriage and the announcement of their divorce was made shortly afterwards.

A later inquiry into how Bashir obtained the interview would rule that "deceitful behaviour" was employed to convince the princess to take part.

In 2021, Prince William said that Bashir's behavior induced his mother's paranoia and also that the result produced an interview which hastened his parents eventual divorce and perpetuated a "false narrative" of events.

Both William and Harry condemned the way the interview had been obtained. In his 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry said: "I think we all now know that she was deceived into giving the interview but at the same time she spoke the truth of her experience."

Princess Diana photographed at Kensington Palace filming her BBC "Panorama" interview with journalist, Martin Bashir, November 1995. The interview was watched by an estimated worldwide audience of over 200 million people. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Several commenters on the viral video have praised the princess and commented on her legacy following her death at the age of just 36 after a high-speed car accident in 1997.

"She is the Queen of our hearts," said one TikTok user.

"The greatest loss to British public. The most famous woman in the world would have been our Queen full of compassion," posted another, with a further comment reading: "She is so loved just as much today as when she was with us!"

King Charles' coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Princes William and Harry are both expected to be in attendance.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.