Puppy Crying Over Being Trapped in Crate Delights Viewers: 'Door Is Open'

The phrase "the lights are on but nobody is home" may spring to mind when watching this video of a puppy who thinks she is trapped in a crate even though the door is open.

In a viral TikTok video shared to @vaneisharich100gbullies, Deena the puppy can be seen standing on her hind legs, with her head popping out of the crate. She seems to be looking at her owner with puppy-dog eyes to try to persuade him to let her out.

What the American Bully pup doesn't know is that she is free to roam. Her owner can be heard saying, "the door is open, Deena," multiple times.

Stock image of a Boston terrier puppy in a crate with the door open.

The video has racked up almost 950,000 views and more than 80,000 likes since it was shared on March 26.

Deena's behavior may surprise some dog owners as canines have proven to be smarter than we think. This March, Newsweek shared an article about a dog named Oscar who refused to enter the house without wiping his feet. We shared a clip in June 2022 of a dog who couldn't be outsmarted by an ice-cream trick.

A 2021 study found that dogs can understand up to 215 words. Researchers from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, surveyed 165 dog owners around the world on which English words and phrases their pets responded to.

The results found various mixed and pure breeds responded to 89 terms on average, including basic orders like 'come, roll over' and 'down'.

The researchers found certain breeds, such as border collies and German shepherds, responded to more words and phrases than others. This may not surprise dog lovers as the breeds are best known to be working dogs for farmers and the police force.

Overall, the study shows that dogs responded to between 15 and 215 words and phrases.

Deena is still a puppy so she has plenty of time to learn. She has been described as "not the brightest but the cutest" dog by one TikTok user.

In total, over 2,300 people have commented on the clip, with one user writing: "She knows the doors open..duh..Queens get carried!"

"Blonde moments start early," posted one user, while another wrote: "This is just how dramatic & extra my kids are."

This wouldn't be the first time Newsweek has shared a video of a dog being extra. In February, we shared an article about an American bully's 'dramatic' reaction when he thought his owner was going on a walk without him. Another dog called Parker left the internet in stitches in February as he began to sulk when refused more treats.

