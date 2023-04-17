World

Putin Critic's 'Angry Patriots Club' Rips Russia's 'Mediocre' War Tactics

By
World Russia Russia-Ukraine War Kremlin Vladimir Putin

Former Russian commander Igor Girkin's newly formed "Angry Patriots Club" released its manifesto on Monday, slamming the Russian government's "mediocre" military operation in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 with strong confidence in the Kremlin's ability to swiftly overtake its eastern neighbor. But failures in Russian strategies, along with Western support for Ukraine, have hindered Putin's attempt at conquest.

Igor Girkin Forms 'Angry Patriots Club'
Former Russian commander Igor Girkin speaks during a press conference on September 27, 2022, in Moscow. Girkin's "Angry Patriots Club" on Monday bashed the Russian military's "mediocre" efforts in Ukraine. Contributor/Getty Images

Girkin, a self-described Russian nationalist military blogger who previously played a key role in Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, has been repeatedly critical of Putin's strategy in Ukraine and recently launched his own group, the Angry Patriots Club.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the group is likely an attempt for Girkin and others to "advance the political goals of unnamed figures in Russian power structures" who want influence over Putin's decision-making.

On Monday, Girkin's club published a manifesto on its Telegram page attacking Kremlin leadership for taking a "mediocre" approach in Ukraine.

"The opportunity for a quick and bloodless victory over the Ukrainian state, which has become a weapon of NATO, was missed back in 2014 by the signing of the treacherous Minsk agreements," read the manifesto, which was translated to English. "The military operation launched in 2022 could have gone according to a completely different scenario, but a mediocre organization at the strategic, operational and tactical level led our country to a war of attrition."

"Defeat in the war will lead Russia to catastrophic consequences," the statement continues. "The United States and NATO countries do not hide their intentions to dismember the Russian Federation and bring the Russian people into submission to the new yoke, which this time came from the West."

The club also alleges that some unspecified individuals of power in Russia have "transferred their capital and their loyalty to the West" and are ready to "sabotage" the country's ambitions.

"We do not rule out that they are preparing a pro-Western coup, capitulation and, consequently, the dismemberment of Russia," the manifesto said. "We will counter this scenario with all available means. We are ready to cooperate with all the healthy forces of society, with all those who do not want Russia to lose."

Read more

Girkin recently predicted Ukraine's future offensive for Russian-occupied territory, saying during an interview originally broadcast on Russian state TV that it might help pull Putin and his supporters "out of a state of being on the planet of pink ponies." Kyiv has been expected to launch a counteroffensive for Russian-occupied territory in the coming months.

The Russian veteran also previously claimed that Russia could be setting up its soldiers to be considered criminals by calling the war a "special military operation," arguing that "from a legal standpoint, it is not known what the so-called Special Military Operation is."

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian defense ministry via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC