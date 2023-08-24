Rare Hybrid Dolphins Spotted Chasing Tour Boat

Two incredibly rare hybrid dolphins have been spotted chasing a tour boat in southwestern England.

A U.K.-based tour operator in Falmouth, Cornwall, had been out at sea when they spotted the rare creatures among a pod of common dolphins.

Upon closer inspection, it seems that the mammals were actually a hybrid of the common and striped dolphin—two species often found in the waters around Cornwall. However, the species usually live in different habitats, making it rare that they come together to mate.

"The U.K. is home to a variety of cetacean species, including dolphins, whales, and porpoises," Claudia Afeltra, a spokesperson for conservation charity Sea Watch Foundation, told Newsweek. "However, hybridization between cetacean species is relatively rare in the U.K. This is because the different species of cetaceans tend to live in different areas and have different social structures."

A photo shows the hybrid dolphin spotted swimming in Cornish waters. This could be the very first time ever that the rare mammal has been spotted in this part of the U.K. Leanne Sullivan/ AK Wildlife Cruises.

This could be the very first time ever that this hybrid has been spotted in this area.

"Common dolphins are typically found in coastal waters, while striped dolphins are typically found in deeper waters. This means that the two species are not often in the same place at the same time. Additionally, common dolphins typically live in larger groups than striped dolphins, which makes it less likely that a common dolphin would mate with a striped dolphin," the Sea Watch Foundation said.

"The recent sighting of hybrid dolphins in the U.K. is therefore a rare and extraordinary event. It is possible that this is the first time that this particular type of hybrid has been seen in the U.K. The sighting provides us with an opportunity to learn more about the hybridization in cetaceans and how it affects the survival of these animals."

Pictures were snapped of the dolphins as they swam alongside the tour boat. Traits from both the common and striped dolphin can be seen in the hybrids.

They have the distinct stripes of the striped dolphin, but paired with the coloring and hourglass pattern of the common dolphin, the BBC reported.

It is not certain what other traits these hybrids possess. As they were spotted traveling with a group of common dolphins, it is likely that they prefer this species' habit of coastal waters, and will continue to travel with them.

Dolphins are highly social animals, meaning they usually travel in large pods, which they rely on for protection from predators.

