Donald Trump's Attack on Jews Was Written by 'Real Housewives' Star

A reality TV star revealed she was the brains behind former President Donald Trump's attack on Jewish people.

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Siggy Flicker claimed she wrote the social media post where Trump accused "liberal Jews" of ruining America.

Trump faced backlash for the Truth Social post where he shared the ominous warning on Sunday during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and the start of the faith's High Holy Days.

From left, former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on September 6, 2023 in New York City, and former 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Siggy Flicker visits "Extra" at H&M Times Square on October 3, 2017 in New York City. Flicker claimed to write Trump's controversial social media post about Jewish people. James Devaney/J. Kempin/Getty Images North America

"Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives!" Trump posted.

"Let's hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year."

He had written the controversial words after resharing a post by Flicker with a list of things she claimed Trump had done for Jewish people and Israel.

"Yes, I wrote the entire thing. Very proudly, loud and proud!" she said on social media.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.