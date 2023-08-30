Republicans Turn Against Mitch McConnell After He Freezes Mid-Question

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze up during a press conference in his home state of Kentucky Wednesday, raising new questions about his health after undergoing a similar episode a little more than one month ago.

In a video posted by WLWT producer Hannah Thomas Wednesday, the 81-year-old suddenly appeared unable to speak after a question about his re-election prospects in 2026.

After some words exchanged with aides, McConnell can be heard quietly saying "I'm okay" before reportedly being led away from the podium. After the episode, McConnell aides on Capitol Hill reportedly said the Kentucky Republican felt momentarily lightheaded and feels fine, adding he will be consulting a physician prior to his next event.

But those comments likely did little to calm some on Capitol Hill who have long raised questions about his—and other elderly members of Congress'—continued ability to serve.

Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away.

The August 30 episode represents the second time in just as many months McConnell—the longest-serving member of the U.S. Senate—had suddenly stopped engaging during a press conference.

At the time of his first seize-up in late July, McConnell's aides downplayed questions he would not serve out the remaining years of his term, chalking up his sudden silence to a bout of dehydration. But the second episode only renews standing concerns from members of his own party about his health amid a growing dialogue on Capitol Hill about the longevity of the country's aging political leadership.

Months earlier, McConnell suffered a concussion and a broken rib after falling and hitting his head after a dinner event at a hotel, resulting in a near-six week absence from Capitol Hill.

Numerous media reports claim McConnell had been seen using a wheelchair in the airport between flights from Washington, D.C., to Kentucky. And in press conferences, he has had audibly more difficulty finishing sentences.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a press conference following a luncheon with Senate Republicans in the U.S. Capitol Building May 02, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Wednesday's episode certainly didn't help.

"Yikes," tweeted Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, a McConnell critic who has been a regular critic of the advanced age of some of his colleagues.

McConnell is notably not the only one to face questions about his abilities to perform his duties in recent months. Diane Feinstein, a California Democrat now in her 90s, recently announced her retirement amid growing questions about her ability to serve, though she has so far resisted calls to resign prior to the end of her term.

President Joe Biden, currently the oldest person to hold the seat, has faced mountains of questions about his health by his political opponents and the press, spurring a national dialogue around requiring mental competence tests for those seeking public office.

And popular Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who suffered a series of strokes dating back to his time on the campaign trail in 2022, has faced attacks from conservatives over his prolonged absences from Capitol Hill, inspiring consternation from conservatives still upset with his victory over Republican Mehmet Oz in last year's election.

McConnell's latest episode only brought additional scrutiny to the issue.

"Mitch McConnell isn't well. Joe Biden isn't well. Dianne Feinstein isn't well. John Fetterman isn't well. This is all just very sad," Clay Travis, a conservative radio show host, posted on the platform. "As a general rule, no one over 80 should have jobs this important. Voters ultimately hold the blame though."

Update 2:31 p.m. ET: This article was updated with additional information.