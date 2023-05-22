Rescue Cat Caught 'Terrorizing' Sleeping Couple Is Viewed by 27 Million

A rescue cat named Ash has left the internet in hysterics after being caught on camera "terrorizing" her owners every night in their sleep.

In a video shared to TikTok last month by one of Ash's owners, under the username laurenjenel12, Ash can be seen jumping on their bed, biting them, slapping them, trying to take their blanket, and just generally trying to scare them.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "2 months of clips, cut down to 2 minutes, of our cat terrorizing us in our sleep." Followed by: "Did we sleep at all? Yes. Was it good sleep?"

In a previous clip featured on Newsweek, Ash is caught again biting and slapping her parents at 1 a.m. demanding her nighttime snack, refusing to give up until she gets it.

The post quickly went viral on the social media platform, attracting animal lovers from across the world. It has so far received over 27.7 million views and 2.3 million likes on TikTok.

Adult cats sleep an average of 16 hours a day, while kittens can spend all 24 hours sleeping, according to Oakland Veterinary Referral Services on its website. Cats mostly sleep to conserve energy, because, as hunters, that's a behavior they have inherited from their bigger ancestors.

However, cats also sleep for other reasons. It may be because they are tired, or to help regulate body temperature, as well as for pleasure.

One user, Hcw8958, commented: "Kitty is really so obsessed [with] y'all." And Saeba Fett wrote: "The full on bites are cracking me up." Irene Serafini added: "Why don't you close the door? I couldn't stand this, I need my sleep."

TikTok user Samantha wrote: "He would have used 8 out of its 9 lives. learning how to fly." Haleys Handmade added: "The amount of anger I felt watching this bc it's the exact same as my cat and my bf gets to sleep peacefully next to me."

Another user, Saudade Smith, commented: "The tiny soft boop to the full-on taking a chunk out of your arm."

Harmony Gallegos wrote: "Get a hotel for the night for a full night's sleep," while MissPerky80 added: "Ours sits on top of our pillows and taps our heads and then runs up and down our bodies."

