Owner Lets Rescue Cat Try Ice Cream, Isn't Prepared for His Reaction

The internet has been left in stitches by a viral video of a cat trying ice cream for the first time, as many TikTok users believe this was the cat's first experience of brain freeze.

The hilarious clip was posted by TikTok user @bexsie80 on May 22, and showed rescue cat Max licking a tiny scoop of ice cream off a spoon. At first, Max seemed like he was really enjoying the ice cream and didn't want to stop licking the spoon, but that eagerness ended quickly as he let out a loud meow and looked terribly confused.

The video has generated over 633,000 views since it was posted, and more than 144,000 likes on TikTok. Max's bemused owner wrote in the caption: "Let Max try my ice cream...don't think either of us was expecting that."

Stock image of a cat trying ice cream. A black cat has gone viral on TikTok after trying ice cream for the very first time. Osobystist/Getty Images

It's probably for the best that ice cream doesn't become Max's favorite treat, as veterinarian Dr. Matthew McCarthy insists that owners shouldn't let their cats indulge in too many calories.

Speaking to Newsweek, McCarthy said: "An occasional lick of ice cream isn't bad for a cat, but beyond a lick, we're talking about adding extra calories that, quite honestly, most kitties don't need.

"These days, like us humans, obesity is a big problem in our cats because we already tend to over feed them. Most indoor cats don't exercise enough—running to the food bowl doesn't count."

McCarthy, the founder of Juniper Valley Animal Hospital in Queens, New York, added that "most adult cats are actually lactose intolerant," so while they might go all out for a bit of milk or cream, too much of it could cause adverse effects.

The People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) suggests that it's a common misconception that cats like milk, and they say that it can cause more harm than good.

A saucer of milk for a cat could be the equivalent of a 12-inch pizza for a human, which is undoubtedly delicious, but incredibly unhealthy, according to the PDSA. Instead of always jumping straight for a food treat, the PDSA encourages owners to reward their cats with a new toy or even a playful game they enjoy instead.

So, while McCarthy says that a small sample of ice cream won't be too bad for a cat, he certainly doesn't condone it regularly. However, there are some human foods that owners definitely shouldn't give to their felines.

He continued: "There are many human foods that can be toxic to cats. Some of the most common include onions, garlic, and chives, as these can damage a cat's red blood cells and lead to anemia.

"Raw eggs can contain bacteria which can cause food poisoning in cats, and chocolate contain theobromine which is also toxic to cats."

Other items in the kitchen which can be incredibly harmful to a cat include alcohol, coffee, tea and salt. If owners have any concerns about what their cat is permitted to try, McCarthy encourages them to "consult with a veterinarian" for advice.

The adorable video of Max's first taste of ice cream has been a huge hit online, and it's already gathered over 600 comments on TikTok. Many users have joked that the poor cat suffered his first ever brain freeze.

One comment reads: "Oh no, he got the brain freeze."

Another person commented: "The way he looks like he was contemplating all of his life choices."

