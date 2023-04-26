Tears as Rescue Dog 'Scared of Men' Falls in Love With Owner's Boyfriend

A video of a rescue dog "falling in love" with his new owner's boyfriend has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The newly-viral video features an image of Harvey the rescue dog looking forlorn inside a cage at what looks to be an animal shelter, before flashing forward to him excitedly greeting his new owner's boyfriend at his new forever home.

The video's creator made clear in the social media clip that they were once worried they'd "regret" adopting a dog that's "scared of men," but that the previously anxious pup has adapted really well to his new home life and established a strong bond with his owner's boyfriend.

How Can You Settle in a Rescue Dog?



In recent years, the "adopt don't shop" movement has gained plenty of attention and traction online, with its goal being to dissuade budding dog owners from purchasing pets from unethical breeders and encourage them to adopt dogs-in-need instead. Adopting a rescue pup is no easy feat, but it can be an incredibly rewarding experience both for the pup in need for a forever home and its new owner.

London-based pet insurance firm PetPlan writes on its website that people hoping to rehome a dog from a shelter prioritize preparing their home for when the dog eventually arrives. Since many rescue dogs have been through a lot emotionally, it's recommended that new owners do what they can to make their living space as gentle and inviting as possible for their new pup.

PetPlan also writes that on top of deciding in advance where the pup should sleep and what its routine should look like, a "comfortable dog bed is a must."

"Make sure to get as much information as possible from the rehoming center to help prepare for any unique behaviors, and like and dislikes of your chosen dog," the animal insurance firm said.

PetPlan continues on its website that introductions to family members should be done in a calm and controlled way, so as not to startle the new dog.

A stock image of a rescue dog at an animal shelter. The TikTok video shows Harvey the rescue dog's transformation and his new close bond with his owner's fiancee. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on April 24 by @HarveyTheRescue, the TikTok post, which can be seen here, has been viewed by over 2.4 million TikTok users and liked over 713,000 times. Over 2,400 TikTok users have left comments under the post, sharing their admiration of Harvey's growth in confidence and his owner in taking him in.

"I'm sobbing at him using his paw to push his face towards him," one user wrote, referencing the moment when Harvey excitedly greeted his owner's boyfriend at the front door.

A different user chose to leave a heartwarming comment under the post, writing: "Well guess you need to plan the wedding because you guys are a family now."

Harvey's owner responded to the comment, sharing that they got engaged a few months ago.

"If anyone ever separates these two I will die," another user jokingly commented.

The account has amassed over 370,000 followers to date, with Harvey's owner sharing in the profile's bio that they want to show the world how amazing rescue dogs are.

The adorable trio appear to be based in Austin, Texas.

Newsweek reached out to @HarveyTheRescue for comment via email.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.