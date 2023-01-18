Why Is 'RHOSLC' Not On Tonight? When Show Will Return for Season 3 Reunion

After a dramatic season and the news of Jen Shah's prison sentence, fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) are highly anticipating the Season 3 reunion episodes.

At the end of every installment, Real Housewives boss Andy Cohen sits down with the cast to go over the events of the episodes and the reunions are famed for creating some of the most dramatic moments of the entire franchise.

Over the years, Real Housewives reunions have seen iconic moments like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill's Kim Richards returning a toy bunny gifted to her by Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge screaming "THAT'S MY OPINION" at Vicki Gunvalson, and Teresa Giudice shoving Cohen back into his chair as he tried to break up a fight between her and Danielle Staub on the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion.

A trailer for the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion was released last week following the last episode of the season, promising viewers the drama they have been hoping for as Cohen can be seen grilling Heather Gay over her now-infamous black eye and whether she thinks Shah gave it to her.

Elsewhere, Cohen questions Lisa Barlow and accuses her of suggesting her co-star Meredith Marks has a "pill problem," as well as asking Whitney Rose if she has spoken to her abuser since her memories of her childhood abuse resurfaced, a topic the star was seen discussing on the latest season of RHOSLC.

Marks and Barlow seem to come to further blows later in the trailer, with Marks insisting her problems with her former friend have nothing to do with Barlow's infamous "hot mic" moment where she was caught calling Marks a "f******* whore," and claiming that she has slept with "half of New York."

"Funny you'll believe someone going to prison for lying, over me," Barlow says to Marks in the trailer, seemingly in reference to Jen Shah and her ongoing legal troubles.

Though fans will no doubt have been wanting to get a glimpse of the reunion episodes immediately after the season finale, there is unfortunately a bit of a wait.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about when fans can next catch up with the women of RHOSLC.

Why is RHOSLC Not on Tonight?

RHOSLC is not airing an episode on Wednesday, January 18, as it is taking a break between the season finale and the first part of the reunion.

In its usual slot of 8 p.m. ET on Bravo will be a repeat of last week's Love Without Borders. A new episode of Love Without Borders will follow in its own usual time slot of 9 p.m. ET.

RHOSLC Season 3 Reunion Air Date

The first part of the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion is scheduled to air on Wednesday, January 25.

The reunion has been split into two parts, with the second scheduled to air on February 1.

Attending the reunion are Gay, Marks, Barlow, Rose, Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas and Danna Bui-Negrete.

Shah confirmed in December 2022 that she would not be taking part in the RHOSLC reunion with her co-stars, explaining the reasons why in a statement she posted to her Instagram account.

She told her 232,000 followers: "On September 14, 2022, I was informed by Bravo executives that I was not invited to attend the Season 3 Reunion. I was disappointed because I would have no venue to confront inaccuracies and address my storyline with cast members.

"Out of nowhere, on November 29, two and a half weeks ago, I was invited to attend. I was elated to learn I would have a voice at [the] reunion. I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing.

"Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this 'storyline.' That expectation has no regard for me or my family's well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending the reunion. I need to focus on the important thing in my life—my family."

On January 6, 2023, Shah was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme that targeted vulnerable people.

As well as her prison sentence, Shah was ordered to forfeit $6.5 million, make restitution of $6.64 million, surrender 30 luxury items, 78 counterfeit luxury items and be subject to five years of supervised release, reports NBC News.

Part one of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion will air on Wednesday, January 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.