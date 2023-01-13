'RHOSLC' Reunion Trailer: Heather Gay Grilled Over Black Eye and Jen Shah

The trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) Season 3 reunion has been released by Bravo, and shows cast member Heather Gay being quizzed on her now-infamous black eye and co-star Jen Shah.

Shah, who was recently sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison, did not take part in filming for the sit-down special but Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas, and Danna Bui-Negrete can all be seen in the teaser clip.

One of the biggest storylines of the third season of RHOSLC was Shah's ongoing legal troubles.

At the time the season was filmed, Shah was awaiting trial for conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme that targeted vulnerable people. She pled guilty in July 2022 and on Friday, January 6, she was sentenced.

Another controversial plot on RHOSLC was Gay's black eye, and her refusal to reveal how she got it.

During a girls' trip to San Diego, Gay woke up in the morning with a painful-looking bruised eye and scratches on her arm, but to this day she has refused to confide in her co-stars, or the cameras, about how it happened.

Housewives boss Andy Cohen, who hosts the reunion shows, can be seen grilling Gay about her injury in the trailer, which was released on January 12.

He also asks her about Shah and Shah's husband, Sharrieff, who is also known as "Coach Shah" saying: "Why do you believe Coach encouraged Jen to plead guilty?"

Gay then replies: "I don't know the first thing about their relationship. I think it's, you know, pulling on a thread."

Later in the trailer, Gay discusses the morning she woke up with her black eye, saying: "I woke up in my pajamas, and a horrible black eye, it was terrifying."

Cohen then interrupts, saying: "It looked like you were assaulted."

"Do you think Jen punched you in the eye?" he then asks. Gay's response is not shown in the trailer.

Shah confirmed in December 2022 that she would not be taking part in the RHOSLC reunion with her co-stars, explaining the reasons why in a statement she posted to her Instagram account.

She told her 232,000 followers: "On September 14, 2022, I was informed by Bravo executives that I was not invited to attend the Season 3 Reunion. I was disappointed because I would have no venue to confront inaccuracies and address my storyline with cast members.

"Out of nowhere, on November 29, two and a half weeks ago, I was invited to attend. I was elated to learn I would have a voice at [the] reunion. I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing.

"Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this 'storyline.' That expectation has no regard for me or my family's well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending the reunion. I need to focus on the important thing in my life—my family."

As well as her prison sentence, Shah was ordered to forfeit $6.5 million, make restitution of $6.64 million, surrender 30 luxury items, 78 counterfeit luxury items and be subject to five years of supervised release, reports NBC News.

During her sentencing, Shah, who shares two sons with husband Sharrieff, apologized for her role in the telemarketing scheme, saying she would "work for the rest of [her] life to make it right."

Part one of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion will air on Wednesday January 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.