What Jen Shah's Husband Sharrieff Has Said About 'RHOSLC' Star's Fraud Case

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is set to be sentenced on January 6 after several postponements.

The Bravo star, 49, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a New York court on July 11.

Her sentencing was initially set for November 28, 2022, but on October 6, the prosecution requested it be postponed until December 15, 2022, due to a scheduling conflict.

Then, in November 2022, her sentencing was moved again to January 6, 2023, with Priya Chaudhry, Shah's lawyer, telling Newsweek at the time: "Like most of us, the thought of entering a federal prison, for the first time in her life at nearly 50 years old, Jen Shah, mother of two and a wife, is utterly terrified. But she accepts that this is a very real possibility for the mistakes she has made. She's trying to face it bravely."

RHOSLC fans have seen Shah dealing with her ongoing legal troubles in season 3 of the reality television show, which airs Wednesday evenings on Bravo. At her side through the whole ordeal has been her husband, Sharreiff Shah.

Who Is Jen Shah's Husband Sharrieff?

Sharrieff, 51, and Jen have been married since 1994 after meeting at university, and the pair now share two sons, Omar and Sharrieff Jr.

Jen's husband is a former football player who, for the last decade, has been the cornerbacks and co-special teams coordinator for the Utah Utes team at the University of Utah.

Sharrieff played for the team himself while attending the university from 1990 to 1993, but had to stop playing after injuring his neck.

Sharrieff then worked as a sideline reporter, as well as being an agent for the NFL Player Association, and in 2001 he received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Utah and spent more than a decade working as an attorney.

What Jen Shah's Husband Sharrieff Has Said About the Fraud Case

During the season 2 RHOSLC reunion, Sharrieff showed unwavering support for his wife when quizzed about the fraud case by host Andy Cohen.

Sharrieff has since proved to be a pillar of strength for his wife, standing up for her numerous times on the show.

RHOSLC viewers have had a front-row seat to the fallout of Shah's fraud case, because much of the ordeal, including her initial arrest, has been aired on the Bravo series.

Shah was arrested in Utah while filming season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in March 2021, along with her then-assistant Stuart Smith.

The pair were accused of involvement in a telemarketing scheme that defrauded "hundreds" of people, many over the age of 55, by selling "lead lists" for fictitious business opportunities.

As well as Jen detailing how she is coping with the situation, Sharrieff has also been open on the show about the impact it has had on him.

During the November 16 episode of RHOSLC, Sharrieff, who is often referred to as Coach Shah, told some of the other husbands on the show: "I believe that God never makes mistakes. Never. And so I am exactly where I'm supposed to be.

"Some days that is painful and some days that's hard and I cry. I cry because I can't control the outcome, I can't fix it. I can't do what most men want to do for their wives and make it better."

Getting emotional, Sharrieff then said that "some days" he feels "absolutely helpless."

In December 2022, Sharrieff and his sons wrote a letter to the judge asking for them to show leniency at Jen's sentencing.

"Jen has never been arrested or detained for any crime. My wife's current legal predicament was caused by a confluence of events that came together at various points, which caused her to spiral out of control," the letter, obtained by Page Six, read.

"Because of my absence, I was not able to see how badly my wife was suffering. As I think about it now, I saw her spending more time in our bedroom alone. She often fell asleep in out children's bed waiting for me to come home. She would constantly tell me that she feels so alone," Sharrieff continued.

He added that during the time she was allegedly running the telemarketing scheme at the heart of the case, her father, grandmother and grandfather all passed away.

"She knows the emotional and psychological toll that her sons have already been forced to pay," Sharrieff said. "These are harms for which she will spend the rest of her life atoning."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 continues on Bravo on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET. The previous two seasons are available to stream on Peacock.