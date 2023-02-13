Rihanna Facing Backlash for 'Honoring' Kanye West at Super Bowl

Rihanna has faced backlash for performing a Kanye West song during her Super Bowl halftime show.

The Barbadian singer performed a medley of her biggest hits at Super Bowl LVII, one of which was "All of the Lights," a track from West's 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy that featured her.

Rihanna briefly sung the chorus of the song during the halftime show, before moving on to another track.

While West did not make an appearance, some fans watching the show were angry he was included in any way given his recent spate of controversial comments, including a series of antisemitic rants.

Author Noa Tishby posted a video to Twitter asking: "Did @rihanna have to play a #Kanye song during the #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow?"

Another person was more supportive, tweeting: "This is how Rihanna said, 'I don't support Kanye, but I'm honoring him' without saying."

A third added: "We all know that the Super Bowl Performance by Rihanna was her endorsement for Kanye West and giving support to Kanye West in everything he is going through. I hope Kanye is doing well thanks Rihanna."

